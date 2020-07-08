Trump administration has notified the UN General Secretary about its decision to part ways with the World Health Organisation. US has accused WHO of compromising American interest by facilitating China in getting away with the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Donald Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), US media reported.

US President Donald Trump has been critical of the UN health body over its handling of coronavirus pandemic.

The Hill reported that a senior administration official confirmed on Tuesday (local time) that White House has officially withdrawn US from WHO.

The U.S. withdrawal is effective as of Monday and has been submitted to the United Nations secretary-general, the official was quoted as saying.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic to shape US Presidential election 2020 campaign

Also read: US looking at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo

Sen Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted that the administration informed Congress of the withdrawal.

“To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick & America alone,” the senator said in a tweet.

In May, Trump had announced that his country is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“China has total control over WHO despite only paying USD40 million a year compared to what US has been paying which is approx USD 450 million a year,” Trump had said.

“Because they have failed to make requested and needed reforms today we will be terminating our relationship with WHO,” Trump had said.

He further said US will be redirecting funds intended for WHO to other organisation working on public health needs.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases have surged past 11 million while the death toll has surpassed 5 lakh.

Also read: US asks foreign students to leave if university classes are fully online

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App