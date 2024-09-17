USA: BAPS Swaminarayan Denounces Vandalism Of Temple In New York

Following the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir at New York's Melville, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) strongly condemned the incident.

In a press release, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha announced, “Today, on September 16, 2024, we are saddened that we must once again appeal for peace in the face of hate and intolerance. Last night, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was desecrated with messages of hatred. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Similar acts of desecration have occurred at various Hindu Mandirs across North America.”

Later, the organization called for peace, stating “We strongly condemn these acts and pray for peace amongst all communities. Peace, respect, and harmony for all regardless of background or faith are the bedrock of religious freedom in the United States. We also offer our deepest prayers for those who perpetrated this crime to be released of their hatred and to see our common humanity.”

Actions Taken By Authorities

BAPS further noted that local, state, and federal leaders from Long Island, including US Representatives Nick LaLota and Tom Suozzi, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and various other officials, have shown support.

Additionally, community organizations and representatives, such as NAACP President Tracey Edwards, Rabbi Susie Moskowitz from Temple Beth Torah, Rabbi Elizabeth Zeller from Temple Chaverim, Pastor Tom Johnson from St Lutheran Church, and Hassan Ahmed of Masjid Darul Quran, were also present to express solidarity.

This incident comes around the time, when the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently issued threats against Hindu and Indian institutions. Thus, linking this vandalism to similar incidents in California and Canada. The Hindu American foundation also highlighted, that the vandalism in New York aligns with threats made by Pannun and other attacks on temples in various locations.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, India’s Consulate General recently condemned the incident, stating that ”The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable.”

The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) September 16, 2024

(With Inputs From ANI)