Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

USA: BAPS Swaminarayan Denounces Vandalism Of Temple In New York

Following the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir at New York's Melville, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) strongly condemned the incident.

USA: BAPS Swaminarayan Denounces Vandalism Of Temple In New York

Following the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir at New York’s Melville, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) strongly condemned the incident.

In a press release, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha announced, “Today, on September 16, 2024, we are saddened that we must once again appeal for peace in the face of hate and intolerance. Last night, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was desecrated with messages of hatred. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Similar acts of desecration have occurred at various Hindu Mandirs across North America.”

Later, the organization called for peace, stating “We strongly condemn these acts and pray for peace amongst all communities. Peace, respect, and harmony for all regardless of background or faith are the bedrock of religious freedom in the United States. We also offer our deepest prayers for those who perpetrated this crime to be released of their hatred and to see our common humanity.”

Also Read: USA: Pittsburgh School Evacuated After Unidentified Man Found On Campus

Actions Taken By Authorities

BAPS further noted that local, state, and federal leaders from Long Island, including US Representatives Nick LaLota and Tom Suozzi, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and various other officials, have shown support.

Additionally, community organizations and representatives, such as NAACP President Tracey Edwards, Rabbi Susie Moskowitz from Temple Beth Torah, Rabbi Elizabeth Zeller from Temple Chaverim, Pastor Tom Johnson from St Lutheran Church, and Hassan Ahmed of Masjid Darul Quran, were also present to express solidarity.

This incident comes around the time, when the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently issued threats against Hindu and Indian institutions. Thus, linking this vandalism to similar incidents in California and Canada. The Hindu American foundation also highlighted, that the vandalism in New York aligns with threats made by Pannun and other attacks on temples in various locations.

Must Read: USA: Unidentified Caller Threatened Shootings, Hours Before Georgia School Attack

Meanwhile, in a post on X, India’s Consulate General recently condemned the incident, stating that ”The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

BAPS Swaminarayan Desecration Of Temple new york NewsX

Also Read

PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

Key Insights For Tuesday: Crucial Factors To Watch Before The Market Opens

Key Insights For Tuesday: Crucial Factors To Watch Before The Market Opens

PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes

PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes

Keir Starmer Explores Italian Model For Managing Migrant Boats

Keir Starmer Explores Italian Model For Managing Migrant Boats

Antimicrobial Resistance Could Lead To 40 Million Deaths By 2050, New Study Reveals

Antimicrobial Resistance Could Lead To 40 Million Deaths By 2050, New Study Reveals

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox