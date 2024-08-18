USA: Sniper’s Shot Hit Trump’s Gunman’s Weapon, Delaying The Attack–Report

Making a bigger revelation regarding the case of Donald Trump’s attempted assassination, a police sniper potentially saved lives, by shooting the rifle of Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks. Thus, Temporarily disrupting the attack. Reveals Probe.

As per the report submitted by Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, the sniper’s bullet damaged Crooks’s gun and threw off his aim after he fired his initial shots in Butler, Pennsylvania. Moments later, a Secret Service sharpshooter fatally shot Crooks.

Further, the report also reveals, that a Butler SWAT officer was the first to engage Crooks from 100 yards away. Moreover, the sniper ran toward the threat to secure a clear shot, hitting part of Crooks’s rifle. This action momentarily disrupted Crooks, but he quickly resumed his position before being fatally shot by a Secret Service sharpshooter. Reveals Report.

Also Read: After Major Mishap, Secret Service Is Making THESE Arrangements For Donald Trump Including Bulletproof Glass At Campaign Rallies

This development comes around the time, when the Secret Service has reassigned some of President Joe Biden’s bodyguards to Trump. Reports U.S. media. Additionally, Trump will also be provided with bulletproof glass to enhance his safety during outdoor rallies.

Notably, trump lacked this protection during his rally on July 13 in Butler, where a bullet narrowly missed him.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on July 23 after a House Oversight Committee hearing criticized her responses regarding security planning and the handling of reports about the gunman’s behavior before the shooting.

Must Read: Donald Trump Takes A Jibe At Kamala Harris Predicting She Will Be A Terrible President: I’m Entitled To Personal Attacks…

Currently, the FBI is investigating the security lapse, and U.S. Congress leaders have launched their own inquiries. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper team after firing eight rounds at Trump from a rooftop just outside the rally’s security perimeter.