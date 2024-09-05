USA: Unidentified Caller Threatened Shootings, Hours Before Georgia School Attack

Hours before the deadly shooting in Georgia's school, Apalachee High School received a disturbing phone call early that morning on Wednesday. Revealed Officials to CNN.

In the call, an unidentified caller threatened shootings at five different locations. As a result, the school faced lockdown.

Later, that day, 14-year-old student Colt Gray opened fire. Resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring several others.

The deceased have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall & Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn & Christian Angulo.

Even though, there is no indication of other schools being targeted, the investigators are still pursuing leads on any potential associates of the shooter.

Earlier in 2023, Gray was questioned by law enforcement about anonymous online threats to commit a school shooting. But, during that time, he denied involvement and was not arrested at the time.

However this time, he has been taken into custody and is expected to face murder charges as an adult.