Thursday, September 5, 2024

USA: Unidentified Caller Threatened Shootings, Hours Before Georgia School Attack

Hours before the deadly shooting in Georgia's school, Apalachee High School received a disturbing phone call early that morning on Wednesday. Revealed Officials to CNN. 

USA: Unidentified Caller Threatened Shootings, Hours Before Georgia School Attack

Hours before the deadly shooting in Georgia’s school, Apalachee High School received a disturbing phone call early that morning on Wednesday. Revealed Officials to CNN.

In the call, an unidentified caller threatened shootings at five different locations. As a result, the school faced lockdown.

Later, that day, 14-year-old student Colt Gray opened fire. Resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring several others.

The deceased have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall & Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn & Christian Angulo.

Also Read: Four Dead, Nine Injured In Mass Shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia

Even though, there is no indication of other schools being targeted, the investigators are still pursuing leads on any potential associates of the shooter.

Earlier in 2023, Gray was questioned by law enforcement about anonymous online threats to commit a school shooting. But, during that time, he denied involvement and was not arrested at the time.

Must Read: 14-Year-Old Arrested After Georgia High School Shooting Leaves Four Dead

However this time, he has been taken into custody and is expected to face murder charges as an adult.

Tags:

Apalachee High School Colt Gray Georgia School Shooting NewsX usa
addBlock

Recent Post

Paris Paralympics: Sidhartha Babu And Mona Agarwal Miss Out On Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final

Paris Paralympics: Sidhartha Babu And Mona Agarwal Miss Out On Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1...

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

George RR Martin Pissed Over Changes In House Of The Dragon: I Argued Against It…

George RR Martin Pissed Over Changes In House Of The Dragon: I Argued Against It…

PM Should Apologise To Every Person In Maharashtra For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Rahul Gandhi

PM Should Apologise To Every Person In Maharashtra For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Tragedy: Kota Student Dies By Suicide

Rajasthan Tragedy: Kota Student Dies By Suicide

Cricket: Phil Salt to lead England in T20Is against Australia, Here’s Why

Cricket: Phil Salt to lead England in T20Is against Australia, Here’s Why

World Bank Approves $68 Million To Secure Pacific Island Nations’ Global Financial Access

World Bank Approves $68 Million To Secure Pacific Island Nations’ Global Financial Access

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox