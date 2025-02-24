USAID Allocates $750 Million To India For Development Projects In 2023-24, But Not For Voter Turnout: Report

USAID has granted $750 million to India for 2023-24, funding projects in agriculture, health, renewable energy, and more. The grant does not include funding for voter turnout, contrary to recent political claims.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has granted $750 million to India for the fiscal year 2023-24, with a focus on development projects in sectors like agriculture, health, renewable energy, and disaster management. The funding does not include any initiatives aimed at boosting voter turnout, as previously claimed by political groups and individuals in a controversial report.

According to the Finance Ministry’s latest annual report, the USAID’s contribution supports seven ongoing projects in partnership with the Indian government, totaling an obligation of $97 million (approximately ₹825 crore) in the current fiscal year. These projects include programs in agriculture and food security, water and sanitation (WASH), renewable energy, health, sustainable forestry, and disaster management.

This clarification comes amid growing political debate surrounding USAID’s funding. In particular, there has been controversy over claims that USAID had allocated funding to enhance voter turnout in India. However, the Finance Ministry report makes it clear that no such projects have been funded, countering allegations that USAID was involved in political activities.

In response to the controversy, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed concern over the misleading information put forward by the Trump administration, particularly regarding a supposed $21 million grant to boost voter turnout, which was not part of the USAID’s current initiatives.

Since its inception in 1951, USAID has provided over $17 billion in economic assistance to India, funding more than 555 projects across various sectors, and continues to be a key partner in India’s development.