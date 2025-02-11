Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
USAID Inspector Fired A Day After Report Claiming Trump’s Effort To Dismantle The Agency

Martin was informed of his termination through an email from the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, stating that his role as inspector general was "terminated, effective immediately."

The inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Paul Martin, was abruptly removed from his position on Tuesday, just a day after his office published a report criticizing the Trump administration’s handling of the agency.

Martin was informed of his termination through an email from the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, stating that his role as inspector general was “terminated, effective immediately.” No explanation was provided for his dismissal, according to a spokesperson from the USAID Office of Inspector General.

CNN reached out to the White House for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Martin, who had been serving as inspector general since December 2023, played a key role in overseeing the agency’s operations. His office’s report, released on Monday, highlighted concerns about the administration’s actions, including staff reductions and a freeze on foreign assistance. The report stated that these measures had made it significantly harder to monitor and prevent the misuse of U.S. taxpayer funds designated for humanitarian aid.

The sudden dismissal has raised questions about the future of oversight at USAID, particularly given the critical nature of the recent report. It remains unclear who will take over Martin’s responsibilities or how the agency will address the concerns outlined in his office’s findings.

