A peaceful protest in Boulder, Colorado turned into a horrifying scene on Sunday when a man allegedly used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack demonstrators calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Authorities have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

A protest in Boulder, turned into a horrifying scene when a man used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack demonstrators

A peaceful protest in Boulder, Colorado turned into a horrifying scene on Sunday when a man allegedly used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack demonstrators calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Authorities have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

The group “Run for Their Lives” had gathered on Pearl Street, a popular pedestrian area, for a public demonstration. Witnesses say the man approached them with two bottles of liquid, lit them, and launched them into the crowd, yelling “Free Palestine.” According to Boulder police, twelve people were injured, with some suffering serious burns.

Paperwork Found in Suspect’s Car Raises Questions

An arrest affidavit revealed that officers found paperwork labeled “USAID” inside Soliman’s silver 2015 Toyota Prius. Documents referencing “Israel” and “Palestine” were also discovered, along with a red gas can and rags.

A senior State Department official confirmed that Soliman is not affiliated with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The documents, authorities believe, were part of Soliman’s planning materials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Carefully Planned Assault

Authorities say Soliman told both federal and local law enforcement that he had been planning the attack for over a year. He allegedly said he waited until after his daughter’s graduation to carry out the act.

“He specifically targeted the ‘Zionist Group’ that had gathered in Boulder having learned about the group from an online search,” the affidavit stated. Soliman reportedly left behind a journal, messages to his family, and an iPhone at his Colorado Springs home.

A black plastic container with at least 14 unlit Molotov cocktails was found near where he was arrested. Investigators also found 16 additional unused Molotov cocktails later.

Graphic Scene and Witness Accounts

Video from the protest shows Soliman shirtless, shouting, and holding what appeared to be bottles filled with flammable liquid. One witness can be heard shouting, “He’s right there. He’s throwing Molotov cocktails,” as a police officer approached with a gun drawn.

🚨 #BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent. THIS IS WHY WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS. These people SHOULD NOT BE HERE. Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,… https://t.co/fM9MfgMkkS pic.twitter.com/WY8332eSyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025

One of the witnesses, Alex Osante, said Soliman appeared to have caught himself on fire during the incident. His booking photo shows a bandage over one ear, and police say he was taken to the hospital after his arrest, though they haven’t described the extent of his injuries.

Federal and State Charges Filed

Soliman was charged with several serious crimes, both on the state and federal level. State charges include:

First-degree murder (deliberation and extreme indifference)

First-degree assault

Attempted murder (multiple counts)

Use of explosives during a felony

Crimes against at-risk adults

He also faces a federal hate crime charge that could result in life in prison. A judge has set a $10 million cash-only bond. The Justice Department has indicated that more charges may come following a grand jury indictment.

Suspect’s Background and Immigration Status

Soliman, an Egyptian national, moved to the U.S. in August 2022 on a B1/B2 visa, which expired in February 2023. He didn’t leave the country and later filed for work authorization with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in March 2023, allowing him to work legally through March 2025.

He had been living in Colorado Springs with his wife and five children. He previously lived in Kuwait for 17 years and claimed asylum in the U.S. in September 2022. According to Uber, Soliman worked for them and had passed their criminal background checks.

An online resume under his name lists past jobs in accounting and inventory control and mentions education at Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

Victims and Community Response

The victims of the attack were mostly older adults, ranging in age from 52 to 88. Police say the injuries were consistent with burns from fire, with some victims suffering more serious wounds than others. Authorities initially counted eight injured people, but later said four more had come forward.

Photos from the scene captured a woman lying on the ground in flames, curled in a fetal position, while another man tried to put the fire out using a water jug.

Community leaders have urged people not to respond with fear but with unity. “The immense wave of positive messages we’ve received is another signal of the health and strong spirits of our community,” said Rabbi Yisroel and Leah Wilhelm from the Rohr Chabad House at the University of Colorado. “We encourage everyone to respond energetically to this attack by celebrating Shavuot joyously, by attending the reading of the Ten Commandments, and by recommitting to the heritage and traditions we hold so dear.”

FBI, Homeland Security Investigating

The FBI is calling the incident a “targeted terror attack.” FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents and local law enforcement are fully engaged in the investigation.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Patel said on X (formerly Twitter).

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino added, “This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts. We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it.”