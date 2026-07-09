USCIS’s New Signature Rule For H-1B And Green Card Applicants From July 10: Know How To Apply

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will start enforcing new signature rules for immigration applications including H-1B visa petitions and Green Card applications from July 10. Under the revised policy, USCIS will accept only handwritten signatures or signatures that are properly reproduced. Any applications with copy-pasted, auto-generated, or unauthorised signatures will be rejected or denied.

In a statement, the agency has said: In order to maintain the integrity of the immigration benefit system and validate the identity of benefit requestors, USCIS rejects any benefit request with an improper signature and returns it to the requestor.USCIS does not provide an opportunity to correct (or cure) a deficient signature. The benefit requestor, however, may resubmit the benefit request with a valid signature. As long as all other filing requirements are met, including payment of the required fee, USCIS may accept the resubmitted benefit request.”

Who Counts as a Valid Signature?

Handwritten signature made with a pen.

Scanned, photocopied, or faxed copy of an original handwritten signature.

Electronic signatures, but only when USCIS specifically allows them.

What Applicants Must Do?

Sign all forms by hand before submission.

Upload a scanned copy of the signed form if filing electronically,.

Check required signature field is completed.

Keep original signed documents for complete records.

Follow USCIS instructions carefully

Which Signatures Not Allowed?

Typed names instead of a signature.

Digital signature software or generators.

Auto-pen signatures.

Signatures made by lawyers or representatives on behalf of applicants, except in limited cases such as minors or adults who are unable to sign.

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