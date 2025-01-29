USDA Inspector General Ousted After Refusing To Accept Trump Administration’s Firing

In a dramatic turn of events, security agents escorted Phyllis Fong, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration. Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier informed colleagues that she intended to stay on after the White House terminated her on Friday, citing improper protocols followed by the administration.

In an email to colleagues on Saturday, Fong stated that the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) had taken the position that the termination notices did not comply with legal requirements and were therefore not effective. Despite her stance, Fong declined to comment further on the matter.

The White House defended the firing of Fong and other inspectors general, labeling them as “rogue, partisan bureaucrats” and asserting that their removal was necessary to make room for qualified individuals who would uphold the rule of law and protect democracy.

The USDA inspector general holds a broad mandate, overseeing consumer food safety, audits, and investigations of the Agriculture Department, as well as violations of animal welfare laws. The USDA has been central to concerns about bird flu, which has spread among cattle and chickens and resulted in a fatality in Louisiana. In 2022, the inspector general’s office launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s brain implant startup Neuralink, which remains ongoing. The office has also addressed issues such as animal abuse at dog breeders for research labs and the listeria outbreak at Boar’s Head.

Fong was among the 17 federal watchdogs fired by Trump on Friday in what critics described as a Friday-night purge. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump defended the move, stating, “it’s a very common thing to do.” He did not specify who would be appointed to the vacant posts. The dismissals, handed out less than a week after Trump took office for his second term, appeared to violate federal law, according to a letter from CIGIE to the White House.

Fong served as the first chairperson of CIGIE from 2008 through 2014, according to her biography on the USDA’s website. Her removal has sparked significant controversy and raised questions about the administration’s adherence to legal protocols in the termination of federal watchdogs.

The firing of Fong and other inspectors general has broader implications for the oversight and accountability of federal agencies. The USDA inspector general’s office plays a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of the department’s operations and protecting public health and safety. The abrupt removal of experienced watchdogs raises concerns about the potential impact on ongoing investigations and the overall effectiveness of federal oversight.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the administration will address the legal and procedural challenges posed by the terminations. The outcome of this controversy will likely have lasting implications for the independence and authority of inspectors general across the federal government.

