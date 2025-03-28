Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Utah Becomes First US State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water

Utah Becomes First US State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water

Utah has become the first US state to ban fluoride from public drinking water after Gov. Spencer Cox signed the legislation Thursday.

Utah has become the first state in the US to ban fluoride from public drinking water after Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed the legislation late Thursday, prohibiting cities and communities from deciding whether to add fluoride to their water systems, in a move that has sparked strong opposition from dentists and national health organisations, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The decision comes despite long-standing scientific consensus that fluoride strengthens teeth and prevents cavities, the report stated, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Utah lawmakers who supported the ban cited cost concerns, arguing that adding fluoride to water systems was too expensive. Cox, who grew up in an area without fluoridated water, compared fluoridation to being “medicated” by the government and defended the move as a matter of individual choice.

The ban also comes just weeks after US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who has voiced skepticism about water fluoridation — was sworn into office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, more than 200 million Americans—almost two-thirds of the population—receive fluoridated water. However, some cities across the US have started removing it, and a recent federal court ruling ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate fluoride levels due to concerns about potential risks to children’s intellectual development at high doses.

Critics have argued that the fluoride ban will disproportionately affect low-income residents, many of whom lack access to regular dental care and rely on fluoridated water for cavity prevention, the report said.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Lift Order Blocking Deportation Of Venezuelan Migrants

Filed under

fluoride in US water systems Republican Gov. Spencer Utah

The RCB star batter, Vira

‘B****ch** Nikal’: Why Did Virat Kohli Curse At Rahul Tripathi | Watch
newsx

IPL 2025 Schedule Update: KKR-LSG Clash At Eden Gardens Postponed, Here’s Why
newsx

BCCI Central Contracts: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Ishan Kishan’s Contract Fate Hangs In Balance, Says Report
In a groundbreaking move

Haryana Budget: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Ministry Of Future, AI Hubs In Gurugram &...
Critics have argued that

Utah Becomes First US State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water
Skywatchers, mark your ca

Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Places To Watch, Timings And Essential Safety Tip
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘B****ch** Nikal’: Why Did Virat Kohli Curse At Rahul Tripathi | Watch

‘B****ch** Nikal’: Why Did Virat Kohli Curse At Rahul Tripathi | Watch

IPL 2025 Schedule Update: KKR-LSG Clash At Eden Gardens Postponed, Here’s Why

IPL 2025 Schedule Update: KKR-LSG Clash At Eden Gardens Postponed, Here’s Why

BCCI Central Contracts: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Ishan Kishan’s Contract Fate Hangs In Balance, Says Report

BCCI Central Contracts: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Ishan Kishan’s Contract Fate Hangs In Balance, Says Report

Haryana Budget: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Ministry Of Future, AI Hubs In Gurugram & Panchkula

Haryana Budget: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Ministry Of Future, AI Hubs In Gurugram &...

Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Places To Watch, Timings And Essential Safety Tip

Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Places To Watch, Timings And Essential Safety Tip

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips