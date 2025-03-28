Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

Utah has made history by becoming the first state in the U.S. to ban fluoride in public drinking water, despite strong opposition from dentists and health organizations.

Governor Spencer Cox signed the bill into law on Thursday, effectively preventing cities and local communities from adding fluoride to their water supply. The move places Utah at the forefront of a growing debate over water fluoridation, with states like Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina considering similar measures. Meanwhile, other states, including New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Tennessee, have rejected similar bans.

A Divisive Decision in Public Health

The American Dental Association (ADA) strongly condemned Utah’s decision, calling it a “wanton disregard for the oral health and well-being of their constituents.” The ADA emphasizes that cavities remain the most common chronic disease in children and that fluoride plays a crucial role in strengthening teeth and preventing decay.

“As a father and a dentist, it is disheartening to see that a proven, public health policy, which exists for the greater good of an entire community’s oral health, has been dismantled based on distorted pseudoscience,” said ADA President Brett Kessler.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also supports fluoridation, citing its ability to replace essential minerals in teeth and reduce cavities. However, Utah lawmakers defended their stance, arguing that individuals should have the right to decide whether they consume fluoridated water.

The Debate Over Fluoride’s Health Impact

Concerns over fluoride’s effects on health have been around for decades but have often been dismissed as fringe opinions. The issue gained renewed attention after water fluoridation skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as U.S. health secretary.

Opponents of fluoridation point to studies suggesting potential neurodevelopmental risks. A 2023 federal review found a “moderate confidence” link between high fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children. However, experts argue that the fluoride levels studied were significantly higher than those allowed in drinking water.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) maintains that toxic fluoride exposure typically occurs through rare accidents, such as excessive ingestion of dental fluoride, rather than from fluoridated tap water. Nevertheless, some areas naturally have higher fluoride levels, leading to concerns over potential overexposure.

The Future of Fluoridation in the U.S.

Fluoridation has long been considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the past century, credited with significantly reducing cavities. Federal health officials first endorsed the practice in 1950, and today, nearly two-thirds of Americans receive fluoridated water.

Despite its proven benefits, opponents of Utah’s fluoridation policy argue that the decision will disproportionately impact lower-income communities, where residents may have limited access to dental care.

Representative Stephanie Gricius, the sponsor of Utah’s anti-fluoridation bill, acknowledged fluoride’s benefits but maintained that individuals should have the right to opt out. “It’s an issue of individual choice,” she stated.

According to a 2024 analysis by the Associated Press, only 66 out of 484 Utah water systems fluoridated their water, with Salt Lake City being the largest municipality to do so. The CDC ranked Utah 44th in the nation for fluoridation coverage in 2022.

With Utah leading the way in banning fluoridation, it remains to be seen whether other states will follow suit or if national health organizations will push back against the trend.

