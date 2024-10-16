Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Visits Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence For Fruits

The centre was established as part of the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project, dedicated to semi-arid horticultural crops. During his visit on Wednesday, Ambassador Azar inspected the centre where mango saplings were being grown in a controlled environment. He also looked at the nurseries and the seeds used at the centre.

Uttar Pradesh: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Visits Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence For Fruits

Israel’s Ambassador Reuven Azar visited the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Fruits in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh and interacted with locals and farmers working at the centre and also distributed farming kits to them.

The centre was established as part of the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project, dedicated to semi-arid horticultural crops. During his visit on Wednesday, Ambassador Azar inspected the centre where mango saplings were being grown in a controlled environment. He also looked at the nurseries and the seeds used at the centre.

Speaking to ANI, Azar emphasised on the Indian government’s collaboration with Israel to use modern technologies to enhance production.

“This project of cooperation between India and Israel is one of the key cooperation project we have that were initiated by our counties under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu. What we are trying to achieve here is to make sure that all the technologies available to help raise the quality of production.” Azar said.
He also thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for their collaborative efforts to support the farmers.

“Thanks to the team of 40 people working here in Basti. I have seen the seeds and nurseries here, they are well monitored. I thank the Government of Uttar Pradesh for subsidising. We have seen a rise in the quality and output of mangoes and vegetables. It is important to support farmers, their income and the economy of Uttar Pradesh. This centre holds 16 thousand farmers to whom they give training. In UP, we have two centres which are operating, two others being built and another one being planned. In India, we have 32 centres together with the Indian government,” Israeli Ambassador said.

He was also seen planting some mango saplings in the centre.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ambassador visited the historic grand Ram temple of Ayodhya.

A day earlier on Tuesday, the ambassador also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and had a quality discussion with him.
Talking about his meeting, the Ambassador said, “We discussed about agriculture, irrigation and also on the defence industries, security sector. We want to bring more Israeli investment in this region.

MUST READ | Justin Trudeau: Some Of Canada’s Opposition MPs Could Be Involved In Foreign Interference

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence For Fruits Israel Reuven Azar
Advertisement

Also Read

Al Pacino: I Wish I Had Received An Oscar Nomination For ‘Scarface’

Al Pacino: I Wish I Had Received An Oscar Nomination For ‘Scarface’

Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

Janet Jackson Remembers Late Brother Tito, Says ‘I Miss You’

Janet Jackson Remembers Late Brother Tito, Says ‘I Miss You’

Sarah Drew Reveals She Was ‘Unceremoniously Let Go’ From Grey’s Anatomy

Sarah Drew Reveals She Was ‘Unceremoniously Let Go’ From Grey’s Anatomy

Bhaichung Bhutia Launches Residential Football Academies In Punjab, Karnataka

Bhaichung Bhutia Launches Residential Football Academies In Punjab, Karnataka

Entertainment

Al Pacino: I Wish I Had Received An Oscar Nomination For ‘Scarface’

Al Pacino: I Wish I Had Received An Oscar Nomination For ‘Scarface’

Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

Janet Jackson Remembers Late Brother Tito, Says ‘I Miss You’

Janet Jackson Remembers Late Brother Tito, Says ‘I Miss You’

Sarah Drew Reveals She Was ‘Unceremoniously Let Go’ From Grey’s Anatomy

Sarah Drew Reveals She Was ‘Unceremoniously Let Go’ From Grey’s Anatomy

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox