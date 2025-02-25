UVa Issues Emergency Alert: Community Ordered To Shelter In Place

Authorities quickly established a perimeter around the University Heights apartment complex, where Hill was last seen. By 10:10 a.m., helicopters were deployed to aid in the search

Police are searching for a man described only as a "suspect" near Alderman Road in Charlottesville.

The University of Virginia (UVa) community was urged to shelter in place Tuesday morning as law enforcement officials conducted an extensive search for a suspect with known gang affiliations.

According to a statement released by UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover at 9:57 a.m., police were searching for Nyheem Hill, who fled following an off-Grounds traffic stop near Ivy Road. Hill, described as a 6-foot-1 Black man weighing 170 pounds and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, has a known criminal history and gang ties but no known affiliation with the university.

The situation unfolded when Virginia State Police attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Impala with an expired inspection sticker around 8:13 a.m. Hill, the suspected driver, took the Ivy Road exit, slowed the vehicle, and then fled on foot while the car was still in motion. The vehicle subsequently collided with a state police car and at least one other vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Established a perimeter

Authorities quickly established a perimeter around the University Heights apartment complex, where Hill was last seen. By 10:10 a.m., helicopters were deployed to aid in the search. The operation was later expanded to the entire Lewis Mountain neighborhood by 11 a.m. and further extended to all of Central Grounds by 12:26 p.m.

Hill has a criminal record, including a 14-month sentence handed down last July in Charlottesville for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was previously found in November live streaming from a playground near the Westhaven public housing project while carrying an assault rifle and a pistol.

UVa Emergency Management issued an alert at 10:47 a.m. urging all faculty, staff, and students to remain indoors until further notice. Police have requested that anyone who sees Hill immediately contact 911. The situation remains ongoing as law enforcement officials continue their search. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

