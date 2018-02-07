In a racially charged attack at a Sikh man in Kentucky, United States, a masked vandal destroyed the Indian-origin man's fuel station spraying vulgar and abusive phrases and symbols all over it. The attacker also painted words asking the Sikh man to leave the country. Post the incident, the victim said that he is willing to forgive the attacker and will hope that they do not attack his place again.

Apparently, United States President Donald Trump's hard line stance towards uprooting immigrants in the country has opened a can of warms which are running loose and rampant.

According to reports, a man wearing ski mask approached the gas station of Gary Singh at around 11:30 PM. Things got ugly when he launched an unprovoked attack at the fuel station destroying equipment and machinery installed there. He wrote white power, painted swastika symbol with spray paint and drew extremely vulgar symbols and phrases. There were also remarks written by the attacker on the store asking Gary Singh to leave.

Post the incident, Gary Singh spoke to the media, he said, “I was really nervous about that. It happened to me for the first time in this store in four years time. I’ve never done wrong to the community here. I try to help the community all the time.” He also said that he is willing to forgive the attacker and will hope that they do not attack his place again.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he would “love” to force a partial government shutdown if his conditions for reforming the country’s immigration system are not accepted by the Congressional Democrats. “If we don’t change the legislation, if we don’t get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill … if we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” Trump said after a gang violence incident.