Vanuatu Prime Minister Orders To Cancel Lalit Modi’s Passport

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat directs the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi.

Why Did Vanuatu’s PM Ask to Cancel Lalit Modi’s Passport?

The recent call by Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, to cancel the passport of Lalit Modi has stirred up significant attention, especially in light of recent revelations in the international media. The controversy stems from a set of concerns surrounding Modi’s citizenship application and his motives for obtaining a Vanuatu passport.

Background of the Situation

Lalit Modi, a prominent businessman and former IPL (Indian Premier League) Chairman, had been granted citizenship by Vanuatu through the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program. However, the situation took a turn when it was revealed that Interpol had twice rejected requests from Indian authorities to issue an alert notice for Modi. According to Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Napat, Interpol had declined these requests because Indian authorities were unable to provide enough substantive judicial evidence to justify the alert.

In a statement, Prime Minister Napat explained that while standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, were conducted during Modi’s application for citizenship, it was only in the past 24 hours that the Vanuatu government became aware of Interpol’s decision. The rejection of the alert meant that Modi’s citizenship application proceeded without an automatic red flag.

Vanuatu’s Stance on Citizenship

Prime Minister Napat was clear in his remarks that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right. He emphasized that applicants must demonstrate legitimate reasons for seeking citizenship, and any attempt to use the passport to avoid legal proceedings, such as extradition, is not acceptable. According to Napat, the recent information revealed that Modi’s intention behind obtaining the passport was likely to avoid extradition, a motive which the Prime Minister describes as illegitimate.

Napat’s comments reflect a growing concern over the integrity of Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment Program, which has seen increased scrutiny in recent years. He pointed out that such actions undermine the integrity of the country’s immigration processes, which are intended to attract legitimate investors and individuals seeking citizenship for appropriate reasons, not for evading law enforcement.

Strengthened Due Diligence Measures

Vanuatu has significantly enhanced its due diligence process within its Citizenship by Investment Program over the past four years. The improvements have been made to ensure that applicants undergo thorough background checks. This includes a triple-agency review system, involving organizations such as Interpol, financial intelligence units, and other relevant bodies. The increased scrutiny has led to a higher rate of rejections of applications that fail to meet the rigorous standards set by the Vanuatu Financial Intelligence Unit (VFIU).

The new process was implemented to ensure that individuals applying for citizenship are thoroughly vetted and that no one is granted citizenship for questionable or potentially illegal reasons. This step was crucial in restoring confidence in the program and ensuring that Vanuatu was not being used as a safe haven for individuals with dubious intentions.

The situation surrounding Lalit Modi’s citizenship application and the recent revelations have put Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment Program under the spotlight. Prime Minister Napat’s decision to request the cancellation of Modi’s passport is an attempt to safeguard the integrity of the program and ensure that it is not misused by individuals attempting to avoid legal consequences. With enhanced due diligence measures now in place, Vanuatu has made it clear that its citizenship program will no longer tolerate applications motivated by intentions to evade justice.