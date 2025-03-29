India has once again demonstrated its commitment to global solidarity by responding swiftly to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

India has once again demonstrated its commitment to global solidarity by responding swiftly to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar. Upholding the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), India has stepped forward as the “first responder” to provide aid and assistance to its neighbour in crisis.

A Rapid Response to Crisis

Speaking on Operation Brahma, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to extending all possible support to Myanmar in its hour of need. “A massive earthquake struck Myanmar yesterday around afternoon time. We all are aware of the kind of destruction that it has left. Massive loss of life and property has been reported. Soon after the tragedy struck Myanmar, our Prime Minister conveyed his concerns and expressed that India was ready to provide all possible support to the people of Myanmar and the government of Myanmar in this hour of crisis,” Jaiswal stated.

Reiterating India’s commitment to its values, he added, “When we say the world is one family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we also want to mean it. We want to prove that by action and therefore, you know, we are very humbled when we have this opportunity to respond to a crisis such as what has happened in Myanmar and extend our support to people.”

Operation Brahma: Delivering Urgent Relief

Under Operation Brahma, the Indian Air Force launched a large-scale relief effort, dispatching 15 tons of essential supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, and medical provisions, to Myanmar following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck on Friday. The mission derives its name from Brahma, the God of creation, symbolizing India’s support in helping Myanmar rebuild.

Elaborating on the relief operation, Jaiswal confirmed that five aircraft were deployed to transport crucial supplies, search and rescue teams, and a field hospital. “One aircraft took off this morning and then two more aircraft will take off carrying search and rescue teams and other essential supplies. And then two more aircraft will take off in the evening when the field hospital is airlifted, taking the number of aircraft to five for the time being…”

The first aircraft, carrying 15 tonnes of relief materials, departed from the Hindon Air Force Base at 3 a.m. and reached Yangon by 8 a.m. local time. The Indian ambassador personally handed over the supplies to the Chief Minister of Yangon, ensuring swift distribution to the hardest-hit areas.

Extensive Humanitarian Support on the Ground

A contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has also been deployed to Myanmar to assist with search and rescue operations. “These 15 tonnes of material comprise tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulin, sleeping bags, gen sets, solar lamps, food packets, kitchen sets, etc.,” Jaiswal noted. “Also essential medicines. Thereafter, 2 aircraft with search and rescue personnel and equipment along with canines are prepared. One of them have left, I understand, and the other one is in the process of leaving for Naypyidaw. But in short, there are 80 NDRF search and rescue team personnel specialists along with equipment, relief material, and a canine squad is also part of this team.”

India’s assistance also extends to long-term support, with discussions underway about reconstruction efforts in Mandalay, the region most severely impacted by the earthquake. “Our ambassador is presently in Naypyidaw, and a team from the embassy in Yangon is in Naypyidaw to coordinate all that is required for forward movement of personnel who are traveling from India,” Jaiswal added.

Additionally, four naval ships loaded with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies have been dispatched, two from Port Blair and two from Visakhapatnam. “Two of them have already moved, and the other two will be moving either today in the evening or tomorrow shortly,” Jaiswal confirmed.

India’s Legacy of Humanitarian Leadership

India has a well-established record of being the first responder in regional crises, previously launching Operation Dosti when Cyclone Yagi struck Myanmar. This latest response underscores India’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance across borders.

Jaiswal remarked, “Over the last several years, India has been the first responder. We talked about Operation Dosti when Cyclone Yagi struck Myanmar that time. India had launched an operation. We provided relief material and humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar, not just to people in Myanmar but also to people in several other countries that were impacted. It is part of our policy to be the first responder.”

As Myanmar grapples with the aftermath of its most powerful earthquake in over a century, India remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting its neighbor, embodying the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. According to reports, the earthquake has claimed at least 1,000 lives, with the toll expected to rise further. India’s comprehensive relief efforts highlight its role as a global humanitarian leader, extending a helping hand in times of dire need.

