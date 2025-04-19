US Vice President JD Vance met with Vatican officials in Rome, in the first in-person engagement between the Holy See and the second Trump administration.

US Vice President JD Vance met with senior Vatican officials in Rome on Saturday, in the first in-person engagement between the Holy See and the second Trump administration, foreign media reported. Here are key takeaways from the crucial meeting:

The vice president, accompanied by his family on the visit, attended a Good Friday service at St. Peter’s Basilica, CNN reported.

Vance met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Foreign Minister

According to a Vatican statement, “There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners”,

The meeting came amid sharp criticism from Pope Francis and the Vatican regarding the Trump administration’s immigration and foreign aid policies, the CNN report said.

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, did not attend the meeting. Whether the Pope will meet Vance during the trip remains unconfirmed.

According to a Reuters report, Pope had previously criticized the Trump administration’s immigration stance, calling his government’s crackdown on migrants “a disgrace” and Trump’s plan “a major crisis” for the US.

He also reportedly rejected Vice President Vance’s use of the theological concept “ordo amoris” (“order of love” or “order of charity”), to justify immigration restrictions. “The true ‘ordo amoris’… is the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception,” Pope Francis wrote in a February letter to U.S. bishops, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Vatican and U.S. bishops have also expressed concern over USAID cuts and deportations under Trump. Due to these cuts, the U.S. bishops’ conference announced the end of a half-century of federal partnerships for services to migrants and refugees, Reuters reported.

Despite tensions, the Vatican expressed hope for “serene collaboration” between the U.S. government and the Catholic Church, the CNN report said, adding, that the Vatican noted “good existing bilateral relations” and a shared commitment to religious freedom and conscience.

Massimo Faggioli, a papal expert from Villanova University, told Reuters, “This relationship with the U.S. is a very high priority right now for the Vatican.”

In a statement to Reuters, Chieko Noguchi, spokesperson for the U.S. bishops, said, “We pray that the meeting yields positive and engaging dialogue.

