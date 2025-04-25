Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Vatican Prepares for Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Arrive in Rome

Vatican Prepares for Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Arrive in Rome

The Vatican is making final preparations for the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke.

Vatican Prepares for Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Arrive in Rome

The Vatican is making final preparations for the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke.


The Vatican is making final preparations for the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke. Over 150,000 mourners have already paid their respects as his body lay in state in St Peter’s Basilica, and up to 200,000 pilgrims are expected to attend Saturday’s funeral, according to a report published in The Guardian on Friday.

The basilica closed briefly in the early hours of Friday and reopened by 5:30 a.m. to accommodate the final wave of visitors, the report said. It is scheduled to close again at 7 p.m., with Francis’s coffin to be sealed at 8 p.m. in a private ceremony led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo overseeing the Vatican’s operations until a new pope is elected.

Dignitaries Begin to Arrive

Leaders from across the globe are descending upon Rome, including 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs. Donald Trump and Melania Trump are expected to land at Fiumicino Airport at 10:50 p.m. local time aboard Air Force One. A spokesperson confirmed to the publication that Joe Biden—who met Pope Francis during the G7 summit in Italy last June—will also attend.

Among the 130 foreign delegations are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and the Prince of Wales. Seating arrangement at the funeral will reflect diplomatic hierarchy: Argentina’s leaders will sit in the front row, Italian officials in the second, and other heads of state and royals in the third, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared his condolences, posting on X, “The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic church and the Catholic community worldwide at the passing of Pope Francis. May he rest in peace.”

Though Israel will not send a senior official, its ambassador in Rome will be present, the report said.

Security on High Alert

The funeral marks one of the most significant Vatican events in decades, triggering an extensive security operation across Rome and Vatican City. According to the report, thousands of Italian police, military personnel, and the Vatican’s Swiss Guards are involved. Anti-drone weapons, rooftop snipers, and fighter jets are on standby as part of heightened protocols.

The funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in St Peter’s Square, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals. Pope Francis’s wooden coffin will then be transported by motorcade to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, about 2.5 miles away.

The private burial ceremony, attended by Francis’s relatives, will follow. He will be interred in an undecorated grave marked by just one word: Franciscus

Public visits to the tomb will begin Sunday morning.

 

Filed under

Pope Francis Funeral St Peter’s Basilica Vatican

In an emotional and unexp

Who Is Sister Genevieve? French Nun Defies Protocol To Stand By Pope Francis’s Body In...
US Director of National I

‘We Are With You’: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity...
The Vatican is making fin

Vatican Prepares for Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Arrive in Rome
Rahul Gandhi visits Srina

Rahul Gandhi Calls For National Unity During His Srinagar Visit in The Aftermath of Pahalgam...
In an interview with TIME

Trump Says Chinese President Xi Jinping Called Him and US-China Tariff Deal Is In The Works
Trump said he is open to

Trump Open to Meeting Iran’s Leaders, Says ‘Deal Will Be Made’ On Nuclear Talks
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sister Genevieve? French Nun Defies Protocol To Stand By Pope Francis’s Body In Final Tribute

Who Is Sister Genevieve? French Nun Defies Protocol To Stand By Pope Francis’s Body In...

‘We Are With You’: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India

‘We Are With You’: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity...

Rahul Gandhi Calls For National Unity During His Srinagar Visit in The Aftermath of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Meets Victims and Leadership

Rahul Gandhi Calls For National Unity During His Srinagar Visit in The Aftermath of Pahalgam...

Trump Says Chinese President Xi Jinping Called Him and US-China Tariff Deal Is In The Works

Trump Says Chinese President Xi Jinping Called Him and US-China Tariff Deal Is In The Works

Trump Open to Meeting Iran’s Leaders, Says ‘Deal Will Be Made’ On Nuclear Talks

Trump Open to Meeting Iran’s Leaders, Says ‘Deal Will Be Made’ On Nuclear Talks

Entertainment

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After