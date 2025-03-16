After weeks of absence, the Vatican has released the first image of Pope Francis since his hospitalization, showing the 88-year-old pontiff in quiet prayer. As he continues his recovery, the Pope shared a message of solidarity with the sick and renewed his call for peace in war-torn regions.

The Vatican has released the first photograph of Pope Francis in over a month, as the 88-year-old pontiff continues his recovery from pneumonia. The leader of the Catholic Church was admitted to the hospital on February 14 with a severe case of bronchitis, which later developed into double pneumonia. This weekend marked the fifth consecutive Sunday that Pope Francis was absent from his traditional in-person blessing.

Message From the Pope

Although he was not physically present, Pope Francis addressed his health in a message to the faithful, acknowledging his struggles and extending solidarity to those facing similar hardships.

“I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to urge continued prayers for peace in war-torn regions, naming several countries suffering from conflict.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” the Pope stated.

First Public Image of Pope Francis Since Hospitalization

The Vatican released the photograph on Sunday, showing Pope Francis participating in a Mass inside the hospital chapel. The image, taken from behind, depicts the Pope wearing a purple stole and seated in a wheelchair before an altar.

According to the Vatican, he was co-celebrating the Mass with other priests, though no other individuals appear in the photograph. This marks the first confirmation that the Pope has taken part in a religious ceremony since his hospitalization.

On Saturday, the Vatican provided an update on the Pope’s condition, noting that while his recovery is ongoing, there have been steady signs of improvement.

“The Holy Father still requires hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy; these therapies, at present, are showing further, gradual improvements,” the Vatican stated.

