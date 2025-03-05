Pope Francis' health has shown signs of improvement after facing two acute respiratory crises during his hospitalization in Rome, though doctors remain cautious about his recovery. The 88-year-old Pontiff's ongoing health struggles have disrupted his religious duties, casting uncertainty over his public appearances.

Pope Francis, 88, has shown signs of improvement after suffering two acute respiratory crises earlier this week during his nearly three-week stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Pontiff was admitted on February 14 with bronchitis, which later developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Concerns over his health escalated on Monday when it was revealed that the Pope experienced acute respiratory failure on two occasions. However, Vatican officials confirmed that he remains stable and alert, with no further crises reported.

Current Condition and Medical Care

A Holy See representative provided an update on Wednesday morning, stating, “The Pope rested well during the night and woke up shortly after 8am.” The statement marks a positive development in his ongoing recovery.

Pope Francis is currently receiving high-flow oxygen therapy to assist with his breathing, following the use of a ventilator and oxygen mask during Monday’s respiratory episodes. The Vatican had previously reported that the Pope required mechanical intervention on Friday after experiencing vomiting during an isolated breathing crisis.

Despite the improvement, Vatican sources emphasize that the Pope’s condition remains complex, and doctors continue to exercise caution. The Holy See reiterated that he is not yet out of danger.

Impact on Religious Duties of Pope Francis

The Pope’s health challenges have affected his public engagements. His traditional Wednesday audience with Catholics was cancelled for the third consecutive week. In place of his address, the Vatican published a pre-prepared text without any current references, indicating it was written some time ago.

Additionally, Pope Francis will not participate in events marking Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. The service at Santa Sabina Basilica in Rome, where the Pope would typically preside, will be led by one of the Cardinals.

The Pontiff has also been unable to deliver his traditional Angelus prayer in person for the last three Sundays. There are currently no planned visitors, nor has there been mention of him engaging in any work or reading, as he had done earlier in his hospital stay.

Medical History of Pope Francis and Vulnerability

Pope Francis’ vulnerability to respiratory infections stems from a longstanding medical history. As a young man, he contracted pleurisy, an inflammation of the lungs, which led to the partial removal of one lung. This history places him at greater risk of complications from pneumonia, a lung infection that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Throughout his hospitalization, the Pope has continued to find solace in prayer. On Tuesday morning, he received the Eucharist and alternated between prayer and rest.

