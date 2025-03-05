Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Vatican Releases New Update On The Health Condition Of Pope Francis 

Vatican Releases New Update On The Health Condition Of Pope Francis 

Pope Francis' health has shown signs of improvement after facing two acute respiratory crises during his hospitalization in Rome, though doctors remain cautious about his recovery. The 88-year-old Pontiff's ongoing health struggles have disrupted his religious duties, casting uncertainty over his public appearances.

Vatican Releases New Update On The Health Condition Of Pope Francis 

Pope Francis, 88, shows improvement after respiratory crises, but his health remains fragile, affecting public duties and appearances.


Pope Francis, 88, has shown signs of improvement after suffering two acute respiratory crises earlier this week during his nearly three-week stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Pontiff was admitted on February 14 with bronchitis, which later developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concerns over his health escalated on Monday when it was revealed that the Pope experienced acute respiratory failure on two occasions. However, Vatican officials confirmed that he remains stable and alert, with no further crises reported.

Current Condition and Medical Care

A Holy See representative provided an update on Wednesday morning, stating, “The Pope rested well during the night and woke up shortly after 8am.” The statement marks a positive development in his ongoing recovery.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pope Francis is currently receiving high-flow oxygen therapy to assist with his breathing, following the use of a ventilator and oxygen mask during Monday’s respiratory episodes. The Vatican had previously reported that the Pope required mechanical intervention on Friday after experiencing vomiting during an isolated breathing crisis.

Despite the improvement, Vatican sources emphasize that the Pope’s condition remains complex, and doctors continue to exercise caution. The Holy See reiterated that he is not yet out of danger.

Impact on Religious Duties of Pope Francis 

The Pope’s health challenges have affected his public engagements. His traditional Wednesday audience with Catholics was cancelled for the third consecutive week. In place of his address, the Vatican published a pre-prepared text without any current references, indicating it was written some time ago.

Additionally, Pope Francis will not participate in events marking Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. The service at Santa Sabina Basilica in Rome, where the Pope would typically preside, will be led by one of the Cardinals.

The Pontiff has also been unable to deliver his traditional Angelus prayer in person for the last three Sundays. There are currently no planned visitors, nor has there been mention of him engaging in any work or reading, as he had done earlier in his hospital stay.

Medical History of Pope Francis and Vulnerability

Pope Francis’ vulnerability to respiratory infections stems from a longstanding medical history. As a young man, he contracted pleurisy, an inflammation of the lungs, which led to the partial removal of one lung. This history places him at greater risk of complications from pneumonia, a lung infection that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Throughout his hospitalization, the Pope has continued to find solace in prayer. On Tuesday morning, he received the Eucharist and alternated between prayer and rest.

Also Read: Pope Francis Slept Well Through the Night and Is Still Resting, Vatican Says

Filed under

Pope Francis

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

900 Year-Old Vatican Book Claims Judgement Day Will Happen In 2027 And It Has Link To Pope Francis’ Illness

900 Year-Old Vatican Book Claims Judgement Day Will Happen In 2027 And It Has Link...

Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague’s These Allegations

Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague’s These Allegations

Air India Sacks Trainer Pilot Over Lapses, Grounds 10 Others Pending Probe

Air India Sacks Trainer Pilot Over Lapses, Grounds 10 Others Pending Probe

Rachin Ravindra Creates History with Record-Breaking Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rachin Ravindra Creates History with Record-Breaking Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Entertainment

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard