As per the latest developments, A car accidentally hits a group of people Muenster, western Germany on Saturday. Sources have reported that several died and multiple numbers of causalities have been reported. German police say several 'dead and injured' as car hist a crowd in Munster, North Rhine-Westphalia

As per the latest developments, A car accidentally hits a group of people Muenster, western Germany on Saturday. Several died and multiple numbers of causalities have been reported. Sources have reported that at least 3 people were killed in the incident. It’s not cleared that it was an accident or an attack. A tweeter user has shared some pictures and wrote that 30 people are seriously injured. German police say several ‘dead and injured’ as car hist a crowd in Munster, North Rhine-Westphalia

Additional photos emerge from scene where driver rammed vehicle into restaurant Grosser Kiepenkerl, in Munster, Germany – leaving three dead and more than 30 injured. pic.twitter.com/OLUbYhsdNI — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018

German police say several 'dead and injured' as car hist a crowd in Munster, North Rhine-Westphalia: AFP — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

#BREAKING NEWS: Here are images from the scene after a van plows into pedestrians in #Muenster, Germany. We can confirm there have been multiple casualties pic.twitter.com/bgd8sn2MFM — NewsAlertHQ (@NewsAlertHQ) April 7, 2018

RT joshdcaplan: SUN UK: First photo emerges from scene where three people where reported killed after vehicle ramed crowd in Munster, Germany pic.twitter.com/eDIIPWFlpW — Cassandra Payne (@CassieMAGA2016) April 7, 2018

(Developing story…Updating…)

ALSO READ: After being promised job in Dubai, agents sell Hyderabad woman to sheikh

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App