Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Vehicles Torched, Gunfire Reported: French Prisons Targeted in Wave of Overnight Attacks

Vehicles Torched, Gunfire Reported: French Prisons Targeted in Wave of Overnight Attacks

A series of attacks have struck multiple prisons across France, with vehicles torched, gunfire reported and prison staff left rattled.

Vehicles Torched, Gunfire Reported: French Prisons Targeted in Wave of Overnight Attacks

A series of attacks have struck multiple prisons across France, with vehicles torched, gunfire reported and prison staff left rattled. File pic: Reuters


A series of coordinated overnight attacks have struck multiple prisons across France, with vehicles torched, gunfire reported, and prison staff left rattled as authorities link the violence to the government’s intensifying fight against drug trafficking, BBC reported on Tuesday.

According to French officials, seven correctional facilities were targeted in the assaults, including those in Toulon, Aix-En-Provence, Marseille, Valence, Nîmes, Villepinte, and Nanterre. The Parisian newspaper and AFP both reported that one of the most severe incidents took place at the Toulon prison, where automatic gunfire struck the entrance gate.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin condemned the attacks, calling them “intimidation attempts” and suggesting these could be linked to recent government actions aimed at dismantling drug networks. “We are facing up to the problem of drug trafficking,” Darmanin said in a post on X, adding that the measures being taken “will profoundly disrupt” criminal organizations.

He said he was travelling to Toulon to offer support to prison personnel impacted by the violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interior Minister Bruno Retaillea vowed a harsh response, saying on X, “Those who attack prisons and officers deserve to be locked up in those prisons and monitored by those officers”. Retailleau added that police forces had been instructed to immediately reinforce security at prison sites across the country.

The FO Justice prison guard union voiced alarm and fury over the incidents, describing them as “extremely serious.” In a statement, the union expressed its “deepest concern and anger,” sharing photos on social media of charred vehicles and bullet-ridden gates. The union has called for urgent measures to ensure the protection of prison staff.

“It is worrying to note that some people no longer hesitate to directly attack the prison’s property, a symbol of state authority,” the statement read, according to BBC.

According to the report, the latest wave of violence followed a similar incident on Sunday when seven cars were set ablaze at France’s national school for prison administration. While no group has officially claimed responsibility, authorities discovered the initials “DDPF” — believed to represent “French prisoners’ rights”—inscribed on some of the damaged vehicles.

According to La Parisien, anarchist slogans were also reported at several of the targeted sites, raising suspicions of a coordinated effort. AFP cited a source close to the investigation, saying the attacks were “clearly linked” to the government’s aggressive anti-drug trafficking strategy.

The assaults come as French lawmakers are debating a new law that would create a special prosecutor’s office for drug-related crimes, granting prosecutors and investigators expanded authority to pursue and dismantle narcotics networks, the report said.

ALSO READ: Kremlin Says No Clear Framework For US-Russia Deal on Ukraine Yet, But ‘Political Will’ Exists

Filed under

Aix-En-Provence French Prisons attacked Marseille Toulon

Jawaharlal Nehru Universi

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary
newsx

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story
newsx

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send...
Capacit'e Infraprojects L

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited
The list reportedly inclu

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs....
newsx

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send...

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs. Which Other US Goods Is The Bloc Targeting?

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs....

Entertainment

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send

The Rise, The Fall and Rise Again of Mission Impossible Films

The Rise, The Fall and Rise Again of Mission Impossible Films

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?