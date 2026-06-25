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Home > World News > Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro

Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro

Rodríguez announced that airport and metro services will remain closed due to severe infrastructure damage caused by the earthquakes.

Rodríguez announced that airport and metro services will remain closed due to severe infrastructure damage caused by the earthquakes.
Rodríguez announced that airport and metro services will remain closed due to severe infrastructure damage caused by the earthquakes.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 08:59 IST

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has announced a state of emergency in the country following back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that roiled the region. Rodríguez stated that the country’s main airport has been closed due to reports of massive damage. Along with this, she announced that the metro and train systems have been halted nationwide.

Venezuela Earthquake Latest News: State of Emergency Announced

Rodríguez announced the state of emergency as rescue operations begin. The administration is currently working to assess the structural damage caused to buildings in Caracas. The back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela have caused severe damage to roads and buildings, with early reports suggesting thousands of deaths across the country. The collapse of buildings panicked residents, driving them out into the streets.

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How Many Deaths in Venezuela Earthquake?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has stated that the death toll in Venezuela will most likely range from 10,000 to 100,000. However, an official confirmation on the exact number of casualties has not yet been released. “We have buildings, homes, and houses that have collapsed, and we are managing the situation with everything we have available in terms of security and civil assistance,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television. “The fire department and police have all been activated.”

Venezuela Earthquake Latest Updates: Buildings Damaged; Metro and Airports Shut

Rodríguez announced that airport and metro services will remain closed due to severe infrastructure damage caused by the earthquakes. However, the interim president did not state when these services are expected to be restored. A large portion of the population suffered severely from the consecutive earthquakes. Most of those who died were at home when the disaster hit, as it occurred during a public holiday celebrating the 1821 military victory that helped secure the country’s independence from Spain.

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Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro
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Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro

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Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro
Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro
Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro
Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Declares Emergency; Warns of High Casualties, Shuts Airport and Metro

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