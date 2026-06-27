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Home > World News > Venezuela Earthquake: Fresh Tremor of Magnitude 4.9 Strikes After Twin Quakes Leave 920 Dead

Venezuela Earthquake: Fresh Tremor of Magnitude 4.9 Strikes After Twin Quakes Leave 920 Dead

Venezuela Earthquake: A fresh earthquake has shaken northern Venezuela as rescue teams continue searching for survivors after deadly twin quakes that killed over 900 people.

A new earthquake has struck northern Venezuela as rescue efforts continue (Image: AI)
A new earthquake has struck northern Venezuela as rescue efforts continue (Image: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-27 07:50 IST

A new 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the northern coast of Venezuela, creating fresh concern as emergency teams continue responding to the country’s devastating earthquake disaster.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reports that the most recent earthquake was detected on Friday, approximately 61 kilometres northwest of Maracay. There have been no early indications of further injuries or significant damage, and authorities are still evaluating the impact of the earthquake.

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Venezuela Earthquake: Rescue Operations Continue After Deadly Twin Quakes

The latest earthquake follows two powerful tremors that struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening. The earthquakes, which had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, caused widespread damage, especially in the capital city of Caracas.

At least 920 people have lost their lives, and 3,360 have been injured, according to official reports. An additional 172 individuals are thought to be trapped beneath collapsed structures, and over 50,000 people are still unaccounted for.

The US Geological Survey has issued a warning, stating that as rescue workers reach more impacted areas and collect more data, the eventual death toll may surpass 10,000.

Venezuela Earthquake: Communities Step Up as International Aid Arrives

Residents across the hardest-hit regions have joined rescue efforts, using private vehicles to transport injured people and helping distribute food, water and other essential supplies. These community-led efforts have become increasingly important while emergency services continue large-scale search operations.

Communication has also improved in several areas after restrictions on the social media platform X were eased. Families have been able to share updates, report missing relatives and coordinate local rescue efforts more effectively.

Venezuela Earthquake: Authorities Pledge Continued Support

Venezuela’s interim leadership says rescue operations remain the country’s top priority. During a visit to one of the worst-affected areas, interim president Delcy Rodríguez said international assistance had started arriving to support relief efforts.

Expressing sympathy for those affected, Rodríguez said authorities would continue doing everything possible to save lives as search teams work around the clock in the aftermath of the disaster.

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Venezuela Earthquake: Fresh Tremor of Magnitude 4.9 Strikes After Twin Quakes Leave 920 Dead
Tags: damageearthquakehitsjoltsmassivePresident Delcy Rodrigueztwin quakesvenezuela

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Venezuela Earthquake: Fresh Tremor of Magnitude 4.9 Strikes After Twin Quakes Leave 920 Dead
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