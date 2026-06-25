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Home > World News > Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch

Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch

The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and the second earthquake was of 7.5 magnitude, prompting the evacuations of buildings in cities as soon as possible. Scientists issued a warning of heavy casualities and major destruction across the South American country.

Two Powerful 7.1, 7.5 Quake Rocks Caracas, Buildings Collapse. Photos: X Grab, ANI
Two Powerful 7.1, 7.5 Quake Rocks Caracas, Buildings Collapse. Photos: X Grab, ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 10:56 IST

Two powerful earthquakes hit the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening which led to collapsing buildings, trapping people under the debris and creating panic among the residents. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and the second earthquake was of 7.5 magnitude, prompting the evacuations of buildings in cities as soon as possible. Scientists issued a warning of heavy casualities and major destruction across the South American country. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Venezuela Earthquake News: Two Quakes Hit Back to Back 

Many residents in Venezuela were at home when the earthquake hit specially during a public holiday due to the 1821 military victory that helped secure the country’s independence from Spain.
USGS said, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.” An estimation is taking place that the death toll will most likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.
“We have buildings, homes and houses which have collapsed and we are taking care of things with everything we have available in terms of security, civil assistance,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television. “The fire department, police all have been activated.”

How Many Dead in Venezuela Earthquake

Meanwhile, authorities did not gave a national toll for deaths and injuries so far, though local officials and witnesses present at the scenes reported several building collapses which led to rising number of injuries.



People stayed out on the streets for hours, even past sunset. Some residents sat down on the ground, hugging their pets close as dust kept swirling around them.
Collapsed structures, fallen electric poles, and scattered debris blocked the streets, all of them at once. In parts of the capital, lights went out, and the cellphone network lost its signal too.

Rescue Operation in Venezuela

The rescue operation in Venezuela has started. Multiple fire trucks were seen on the streets of Caracas. Caracas’ Hospital de Clinicas has witnessing a heavy rush due to major casualities. Staff members of the hospital were asked to double the night shift so that they can help the injured.
Two earthquakes also heavily damaged Venezuela’s main airport while residents reported collapsed buildings in La Guaira, a coastal city near Caracas.



Acting President Rodriguez to Address Nation

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez in a post on X said, “Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.”



United States Embassy in Caracas said it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake.
In a post on X, it said, “U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor http://STEP.State.gov. Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter.”



Tsunami Alert in Venezuela?

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands after the earthquake, and said hazardous waves could also affect Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire. The warning was withdrawn about an hour later.

Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate.

An estimated 30,000 people were killed when a powerful quake caused widespread destruction in the cities of Merida and Caracas in 1812, according to the USGS.

Also Read: Russian Opposition Politician Sentenced To Seven Years In Jail For Anti-War Social Media Posts 

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Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch
Tags: caracascaracas earthquakeRescue OperationvenezuelaVenezuela earthquakeVenezuela earthquake newsvenezuela newsVenezuela police

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Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch
Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch
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