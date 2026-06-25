Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch

Venezuela Earthquake News: Two Quakes Hit Back to Back
How Many Dead in Venezuela Earthquake
More buildings seen severely damaged in Caracas, Venezuela following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck to the west of the capital. pic.twitter.com/gkNPF3Gxdr
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026
Passengers panic and run for cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, as the terminal shakes and power flickers, resulting from a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/uWN4ZqFjOZ
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026
Rescue Operation in Venezuela
WATCH: Moment powerful 7+ magnitude earthquake (terremoto) causes major damage at Caracas Airport, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/2kd7oNFxbs
— Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 24, 2026
Acting President Rodriguez to Address Nation
Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez in a post on X said, “Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.”
Atención: en breve me dirigiré a los venezolanos para informar sobre la situación tras el fuerte terremoto que ha afectado a nuestro país.
— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 25, 2026
United States Embassy in Caracas said it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake.
In a post on X, it said, “U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor http://STEP.State.gov. Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter.”
U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor https://t.co/4rhk10nuF2
Actions to take:
– Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings.
– Monitor local media for… pic.twitter.com/iaF1hymfuG
— Embajada de los EE.UU. en Caracas (@usembassyve) June 25, 2026
Tsunami Alert in Venezuela?
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands after the earthquake, and said hazardous waves could also affect Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire. The warning was withdrawn about an hour later.
🚨#URGENTE | Terremoto en Caracas #Venezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/cdabSD5sn5
— 𝐸𝑎𝑠𝑦 𝐵𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑎 📖 (@Easy_Biblia) June 24, 2026
Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate.
An estimated 30,000 people were killed when a powerful quake caused widespread destruction in the cities of Merida and Caracas in 1812, according to the USGS.
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.