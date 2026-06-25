Two Powerful Earthquakes Of Magnitude 7.5 Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Buildings Collapse | Watch

Two powerful earthquakes hit the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening which led to collapsing buildings, trapping people under the debris and creating panic among the residents. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and the second earthquake was of 7.5 magnitude, prompting the evacuations of buildings in cities as soon as possible. Scientists issued a warning of heavy casualities and major destruction across the South American country. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Venezuela Earthquake News: Two Quakes Hit Back to Back

Many residents in Venezuela were at home when the earthquake hit specially during a public holiday due to the 1821 military victory that helped secure the country’s independence from Spain.

USGS said, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.” An estimation is taking place that the death toll will most likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.

“We have buildings, homes and houses which have collapsed and we are taking care of things with everything we have available in terms of security, civil assistance,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television. “The fire department, police all have been activated.”

How Many Dead in Venezuela Earthquake

Meanwhile, authorities did not gave a national toll for deaths and injuries so far, though local officials and witnesses present at the scenes reported several building collapses which led to rising number of injuries.

People stayed out on the streets for hours, even past sunset. Some residents sat down on the ground, hugging their pets close as dust kept swirling around them. Collapsed structures, fallen electric poles, and scattered debris blocked the streets, all of them at once. In parts of the capital, lights went out, and the cellphone network lost its signal too. Passengers panic and run for cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, as the terminal shakes and power flickers, resulting from a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/uWN4ZqFjOZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026

Rescue Operation in Venezuela

The rescue operation in Venezuela has started. Multiple fire trucks were seen on the streets of Caracas. Caracas’ Hospital de Clinicas has witnessing a heavy rush due to major casualities. Staff members of the hospital were asked to double the night shift so that they can help the injured.

Two earthquakes also heavily damaged Venezuela’s main airport while residents reported collapsed buildings in La Guaira, a coastal city near Caracas.

WATCH: Moment powerful 7+ magnitude earthquake (terremoto) causes major damage at Caracas Airport, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/2kd7oNFxbs — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 24, 2026





Acting President Rodriguez to Address Nation Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez in a post on X said, “Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.” Atención: en breve me dirigiré a los venezolanos para informar sobre la situación tras el fuerte terremoto que ha afectado a nuestro país. — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 25, 2026



United States Embassy in Caracas said it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake.

In a post on X, it said, “U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor http://STEP.State.gov. Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter.” U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor https://t.co/4rhk10nuF2 Actions to take:

– Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings.

– Monitor local media for… pic.twitter.com/iaF1hymfuG — Embajada de los EE.UU. en Caracas (@usembassyve) June 25, 2026



Tsunami Alert in Venezuela? The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands after the earthquake, and said hazardous waves could also affect Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire. The warning was withdrawn about an hour later. 🚨#URGENTE | Terremoto en Caracas #Venezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/cdabSD5sn5 — 𝐸𝑎𝑠𝑦 𝐵𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑎 📖 (@Easy_Biblia) June 24, 2026 Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate. An estimated 30,000 people were killed when a powerful quake caused widespread destruction in the cities of Merida and Caracas in 1812, according to the USGS. Also Read: Russian Opposition Politician Sentenced To Seven Years In Jail For Anti-War Social Media Posts