Venezuelans being taken away into custody

A document issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), labels an individual as a “Member/Active of Tren de Aragua” without explaining how this conclusion was reached.

The report notes that the person has several tattoos but no known criminal history at the time of issuance. Despite this, the individual is classified as a “Deportable/Excludable Alien.”

Tattoos Mistaken as Gang Symbols

Like many Venezuelans, Franco José Caraballo Tiapa enjoys tattoos. His body art includes a rose, a lion, a razor blade symbolizing his profession as a barber, and two tattoos dedicated to his eldest daughter, Shalome.

Despite having no criminal record, he was deported to El Salvador under the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies.

His attorney, Martin Rosenow, defended him, stating, “He’s just a normal kid who likes tattoos—that’s all.” He further emphasized that Venezuelan gang experts confirm that Tren de Aragua members do not have specific tattoos like those seen in Central American gangs such as MS-13.

US Immigration Officials Associate Tattoos with Tren de Aragua

Despite expert opinions, US immigration authorities continue to use tattoos as alleged proof of gang affiliation. This comes after the US government officially designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

Recently, President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime measure, to deport individuals deemed a national threat, resulting in the deportation of numerous Venezuelan asylum seekers.

Students and Barbers Deported Over Innocuous Tattoos

Among those deported was Neri José Alvarado Borges, a psychology student who left Venezuela due to the country’s economic crisis. He had three tattoos with the words “Family,” “Brothers,” and one with the name of his autistic younger brother, Neryelson.

His sister, Lisbengerth Montilla, dismissed any connections to Tren de Aragua, stating, “For them [immigration authorities], anyone with a tattoo is linked to the gang.” She added that many Venezuelans fled to the US seeking a better life, escaping poverty and dictatorship.

Another deportee, Luis Carlos José Marcano Silva, was detained at an immigration hearing in Miami. His mother, Adelys del Valle Silva Ortega, revealed that authorities insisted he was a gang member because of his tattoos. His tattoos included an image of Jesus of Nazareth, his daughter’s name, and a crown.

Several others were deported under similar circumstances, including Francisco Javier García Casique, who had tattoos of a rose, a compass, and phrases like “God chooses his toughest battles for his best warriors” and “Live in the Moment.”

Anyelo Sarabia González was also detained after immigration agents questioned a tattoo on his hand. His sister, Solanyer Michell Sarabia González, confirmed he was deported “under the false claim of being a Tren de Aragua member.”

White House Justifies Deportations But Provides No Evidence

According to a White House statement, the deported Venezuelans were labeled “heinous monsters” and terrorists. However, no details have been released regarding their alleged crimes or direct ties to Tren de Aragua.

This situation raises concerns over the use of tattoos as evidence of gang affiliation, potentially leading to wrongful deportations of asylum seekers escaping Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis.