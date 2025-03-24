Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Venezuelan Migrants Entitled to Hearings Before Deportation, US Judge Rules

Venezuelan Migrants Entitled to Hearings Before Deportation, US Judge Rules

The judge ruled that Venezuelan migrants facing deportation by the Trump administration must be allowed to challenge their removal in court.

Venezuelan Migrants Entitled to Hearings Before Deportation, US Judge Rules

Trump pays El Salvador $6M to detain 238 Venezuelan gang suspects, sparking debate over costs and U.S. deportation policies.


A federal judge ruled on Monday that Venezuelan migrants facing deportation under an 18th-century law invoked by the Trump administration must be allowed to challenge their removal in court, Reuters reported. The decision blocks an effort by the government to expedite deportations without judicial oversight.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump cited the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to justify the deportation of individuals alleged to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, even in cases where immigration judges had not issued final removal orders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US District Judge James Boasberg rejected the administration’s request to lift a temporary ban on these deportations, reinforcing that affected migrants must be given the opportunity to contest the government’s claims regarding their gang affiliation. His ruling keeps in place a two-week ban he previously imposed on March 15, which prevents deportations under the Alien Enemies Act while legal challenges proceed.

The decision has sparked political controversy, with President Trump calling for Boasberg’s impeachment in response to the ruling. However, US Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement, emphasising that legal disagreements should be resolved through appeals rather than impeachment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Judge Boasberg is also reviewing whether the Trump administration violated his order by failing to return deportation flights that had already landed in El Salvador after the court’s ruling was issued. Additionally, a federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments from government lawyers on Monday afternoon as they seek to overturn Boasberg’s decision.

Experts have argued that applying the Alien Enemies Act—a rarely used law that grants the president broad authority to deport non-citizens from hostile nations—in this context raises constitutional and due process concerns.

ALSO READ: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Filed under

1798 Alien Enemies Act Trump Administration US deportations Venezuelan Migrants

Hyundai

Is South Korean Hyundai Motor Group Investing $20 billion In The US? $5 Billion Steel...
newsx

Watch | Mitchell Starc’s Fiery Delivery Ends Nicholas Pooran’s Knock In IPL 2025 Clash Against...
newsx

MS Dhoni On IPL’s Impact Player Rule: ‘No Need To Spice Up An Already Exciting...
Round Up Of What Happened

From IPL Opening Ceremony To China Hosting Formula One Race, Here’s What Happened In The...
Donald-Trump-DJT-stock-TM

Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Buying Venezuelan Oil
newsx

Watch | Rishabh Pant Falls For A Duck In IPL 2025 Clash Against DC
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is South Korean Hyundai Motor Group Investing $20 billion In The US? $5 Billion Steel Plant In Louisiana Will Employ 1500 Workers

Is South Korean Hyundai Motor Group Investing $20 billion In The US? $5 Billion Steel...

Watch | Mitchell Starc’s Fiery Delivery Ends Nicholas Pooran’s Knock In IPL 2025 Clash Against DC

Watch | Mitchell Starc’s Fiery Delivery Ends Nicholas Pooran’s Knock In IPL 2025 Clash Against...

MS Dhoni On IPL’s Impact Player Rule: ‘No Need To Spice Up An Already Exciting Tournament’

MS Dhoni On IPL’s Impact Player Rule: ‘No Need To Spice Up An Already Exciting...

From IPL Opening Ceremony To China Hosting Formula One Race, Here’s What Happened In The World Of Sports

From IPL Opening Ceremony To China Hosting Formula One Race, Here’s What Happened In The...

Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Buying Venezuelan Oil

Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Buying Venezuelan Oil

Entertainment

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon Of Indian Cinema

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International