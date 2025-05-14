Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Home»
  World»
  • Venezuelan Toddler Reunites With Family After US Deportation Controversy

Venezuelan Toddler Reunites With Family After US Deportation Controversy

A 2-year-old Venezuelan girl, Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, who was separated from her parents during a controversial deportation case in the United States, has been returned to Venezuela, sparking relief and celebration across the country.


A 2-year-old Venezuelan girl, Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, who was separated from her parents during a controversial deportation case in the United States, has been returned to Venezuela, sparking relief and celebration across the country.

Maikelys arrived in Caracas on Wednesday aboard a flight carrying repatriated Venezuelan migrants. Her return follows widespread outrage in Venezuela over her separation from her parents, who were deported by US immigration authorities without their daughter.

“Welcome, Maikelys,” said Venezuela’s First Lady Cilia Flores, embracing the toddler at the airport, as broadcast on state television. Though the child’s mother, Yorelys Bernal, was not present at the airport, authorities said the two would be reunited soon.

Activists accused US authorities

The case drew significant public attention after Venezuelan officials and activists accused US authorities of “abducting” the child. Demonstrations were held in Caracas calling for her immediate return. President Nicolás Maduro, in a rare conciliatory statement, thanked US President Donald Trump for what he called a “profoundly humane act of justice,” despite ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

Maikelys is one of several minors caught up in President Trump’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the child was placed in foster care after authorities alleged her parents were linked to Venezuela’s feared Tren de Aragua gang.

The DHS accused the child’s father, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona, of being a gang lieutenant involved in serious crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and torture. Her mother was accused of recruiting young women for drug smuggling and sex trafficking. However, the couple denied the allegations, with Bernal, 20, stating they were detained due to their tattoos, which US officials allegedly linked to gang affiliation.

Maiker Espinoza-Escalona is believed to be among a group of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador’s infamous CECOT prison, a facility criticized by human rights groups for its harsh conditions.

Despite the allegations, the girl’s return was welcomed by Venezuelan authorities and her story has reignited debate over the humanitarian consequences of aggressive immigration enforcement.

As the nation awaits the emotional reunion between Maikelys and her mother, human rights advocates continue to question the treatment of migrant families and the broader implications of separating children from their parents during deportation proceedings.

