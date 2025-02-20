Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Venezuelans Sue U.S. Government; Challenge Trump’s End To Temporary Protected Status For Immigrants

Venezuelans Sue U.S. Government; Challenge Trump’s End To Temporary Protected Status For Immigrants

Venezuelans living in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Venezuelans Sue U.S. Government; Challenge Trump’s End To Temporary Protected Status For Immigrants

Venezuelans living in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its decision to end TPS for immigrants


Venezuelans living in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in a federal court in San Francisco, argues that the decision puts many Venezuelans at risk of deportation and job loss.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The lawsuit was brought forward by the National TPS Alliance, an organization that supports immigrants with temporary protected status, along with seven Venezuelans currently living in the U.S.

What the Lawsuit Challenges

The legal action specifically challenges a decision made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on February 3. This decision effectively ends TPS protections for around 348,000 Venezuelans, which makes up more than half of all Venezuelans currently benefiting from the program.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The removal of TPS means that by April, these Venezuelans may face deportation and lose their work permits. Additionally, the remaining 600,000 Venezuelans in the program could lose their legal status and associated benefits by September.

Understanding Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

TPS is a program that allows people from certain countries to remain in the U.S. if their home country is facing a severe crisis. This could include natural disasters, war, or other dangerous situations that make it unsafe for them to return.

The Trump administration’s decision to end TPS for Venezuelans is part of a broader effort by the former president to tighten immigration policies. Trump and his administration have argued that some humanitarian programs, including TPS, have been misused and go beyond what U.S. laws were meant to allow. DHS has not yet responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Biden’s Role in Granting TPS to Venezuelans

The TPS program for Venezuelans was first introduced by the Biden administration in 2021. At the time, President Joe Biden extended protections due to the extreme political and economic instability in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro. Biden’s administration cited high crime rates and other dangers in Venezuela as the reason for granting TPS.

However, the new lawsuit argues that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her department did not have the legal authority to cancel Biden’s earlier decision. Just weeks before the TPS termination, Biden had announced an 18-month extension of the protections for Venezuelans.

Claims of Unfair and Illegal Actions

The lawsuit also claims that even if Homeland Security did have the legal power to end TPS protections, the process was done unfairly. The plaintiffs argue that the department ignored normal procedures, wrongly assumed that Venezuelans with TPS were in the U.S. illegally, and made decisions that were inconsistent with past practices.

Additionally, the lawsuit references statements made by Noem, Trump, and other officials that falsely suggested Venezuelans under TPS were undocumented immigrants.

Accusations of Discrimination

One of the most serious allegations in the lawsuit is that Noem’s decision was influenced by unconstitutional racial bias. The lawsuit highlights an interview in which Noem spoke on Fox News, referring to Venezuelans who had TPS as “dirtbags.” According to the plaintiffs, such remarks indicate discrimination and prejudice against Venezuelan immigrants.

The lawsuit argues that this kind of language and reasoning should not play a role in making legal decisions about immigration policies. The plaintiffs hope the court will overturn the decision to end TPS and restore protections for Venezuelans who rely on the program to stay and work legally in the United States.

With the lawsuit now filed, it will be up to the court to decide whether the Trump administration’s move to end TPS was legal. If the court rules in favor of the Venezuelan plaintiffs, the decision could be reversed, allowing TPS protections to continue. However, if the court upholds the termination, thousands of Venezuelans could be at risk of losing their legal status in the coming months.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Trump Administration US Government Venezuelans

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House Visit

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House...

Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be Used As Deportation Stopover

Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be...

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4...

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over...

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

Entertainment

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox