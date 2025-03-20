Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Venezuela’s Maduro Condemns US Deportations to El Salvador Prison As ‘Kidnapping’

Venezuela’s Maduro Condemns US Deportations to El Salvador Prison As ‘Kidnapping’

He said Venezuela would send an "official document" to El Salvador requesting the deportees’ return, supported by “millions” of signatures.

Venezuela’s Maduro Condemns US Deportations to El Salvador Prison As ‘Kidnapping’

Nicolas Maduro


Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described the deportation of over 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members sent by the US to a mega-prison in El Salvador as a “kidnapping,” foreign media reported. Denying that the deported individuals were criminals, Maduro has backed calls for their return.

“Nayib Bukele should not be an accomplice to this kidnapping, because our boys did not commit any crime in the United States, none,” CNN quoted Maduro as telling supporters on Wednesday, in a reference to El Salvador President, who, reports suggest, has struck a deal with US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They were not brought to trial, they were not given the right to a defense, the right to due process, they were deceived, handcuffed, put on a plane, kidnapped, and sent to a concentration camp in El Salvador,” Maduro reportedly said.

He announced that Venezuela would send an “official document” to El Salvador requesting the deportees’ return, supported by “millions” of signatures from the country’s citizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The deportation has sparked widespread outrage in Venezuela, with many citizens taking to the streets of Caracas on Tuesday to protest the move. Demonstrators held rallies in solidarity with the deportees and their families, who have vehemently denied that their loved ones had any connection to criminal activities.

According to the CNN report, Maduro stated that his government would intensify efforts to repatriate Venezuelan migrants detained in the US, promising that they would receive “respect, dignity, support, and a return to their homeland and families,”

The deportations—ordered by Trump under the assertion that the deportees were linked to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang—were carried out over the weekend, and involved 238 Venezuelans and 23 Salvadorans, the report stated.

This notorious group, which is connected to activities such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and money laundering, was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the Trump administration in January, along with the Salvadoran MS-13 gang.

Earlier this week, Trump invoked an 18th-century wartime law—the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—to authorise the deportations, despite a court ruling that had temporarily halted the action.

His administration justified the move by claiming the US was facing an “invasion” of migrants, even Trump labelled the deported individuals as part of a “bad group.”

The White House has yet to release concrete evidence linking the deportees to Tren de Aragua, though US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has claimed it conducted a thorough review of the individuals’ profiles to verify their alleged ties to criminal groups. The names of the deported individuals have not been disclosed.

ALSO READ: Trump Suggests US Could Run Ukraine’s Power Plants in Key Discussion with Zelenskyy

Filed under

donald trump El Salvador Prison Nicolas Maduro US deportations US Deports Venezuelans Venezuela

2 Stocks to Buy for a Ste

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks
newsx

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...
newsx

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government
In a shocking crime, a wo

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested
Rajasthan Royals (RR) wil

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?
As the 18th season of the

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown Inside

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?