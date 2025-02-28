Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT Conclave

At the event, Vaz also spoke about Trump saying, "One of the, statements that we will hold President Trump to is that he is interested in peace. He's a dealmaker."

Mr. Keith Vaz, former MP, House of Commons, United Kingdom graced the NXT Conclave event via video conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When asked what he thinks about the India UK relationship is going to look like in the next ten years, he said, “It’s almost 40 years since I was elected to this, the first person of Indian origin to sit in the House of Commons for 50 years. And at that stage the relationship was, good. But it was very much one of India, being on the periphery of world affairs.”

‘India has become a global superpower’

Keith Vaz at the event via video conference said, “Fast forward 40 years and India has become this global superpower. So relations with the UK are very important now to me, a supplement of Indian origin who is British. It’s extremely important that this should be one of the pivotal relationships in our, whole diplomatic and foreign policy area. I think it’s improved. I think it’s become one of equals. And I think this is because India itself has had a succession of very impressive leaders, all of whom have argued very strongly, but India will only deal with countries on the basis of equality.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He added, “And I think that that relationship can only go become stronger and stronger. I was present at the first EU India summit, which took place when I was a Foreign Office minister under Tony Blair, and I know there was a great deal of excitement around that. But now meetings of this kind are pretty routine, and you can’t really have any of the big decisions in the world without having India involved in those decisions. And the relationship between our two countries is one that is strong and pivotal, and I think it can only get better. But it takes goodwill on all sides to make sure that happens.”

Former UK MP Keith Vaz discusses India-UK relations, global diplomacy, and economic partnerships. In conversation with NewsX’s Vineet Malhotra, he shares insights on trade, political alliances, and the role of Indian-origin leaders in shaping international policies. He also… pic.twitter.com/1J9UZFsDoI — NXT (@nxt_conclave) February 28, 2025

Keith Vaz On India And US Relations: Very special, probably beyond a bromance

When asked if India And The US were heading for a great future together, Keith Vaz stated, ” I mean, one can only look at the chemistry between David remotely and Donald Trump. To know that there is something very special going on is probably beyond a bromance. It’s much more important than that. And, what we saw is that, Prime Minister Modi went to Washington before many other world leaders, certainly before the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and other countries. The president of France, he went there. He met, President Trump in the Oval Office. There was a great deal of warmth, no doubt, manifested by many years of friendship. And I think we can all remember Trump’s visit to India, how successful that was. And, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States previously. But a visit is not enough.”

He added, “What really matters is bilateral, negotiations. I’m very worried about the threats that the United States is making to put on, tariffs on India and other countries. I think we should be moving into an era of free trade. It’s very odd that a Republican president, a free trader, should be talking about tariffs. So I think what we need to do is make sure that Prime Minister Modi has further conversations with Donald Trump and explains to him that tariffs are not going to help the world economy.”

Vaz also shared, “It’s not going to raise people out of poverty. It’s not going to assist. I think these are things that really matter. However, I think there is one a fly in the ointment, if you like. And that is the treatment of Indians in the United States who happen to have overstayed their visas. I was very alarmed to see the way in which Indian people were being treated in the America, in America, put on planes suddenly, even though some of them may have strong family relationships there and treated in this way.There’s no need for that. If we’re going to be friends and want to work together, then we need to respect our citizens and make sure that the next time that happens, it’s done with due process. Yeah, not the knocks on the door by ice. Just putting Indian people on planes and sending them back. We don’t want that. We saw that with Canada and overseas students.”

‘Indians studying and working abroad make a huge contribution’

Vaz at the NXT Conclave stated, “Indian people studying and working abroad make a huge contribution to the countries that they live in. 1.8 million Indians live in the United Kingdom. If they suddenly left, it would be a complete disaster for the British economy. So while we go on with our special relationship to Mr. Modi and President Trump, have a good relationship. Let’s treat our citizens with respect.”

Keith Vaz On Trump: He’s a dealmaker

At the event, Vaz also spoke about Trump saying, “One of the, statements that we will hold President Trump to is that he is interested in peace. He’s a dealmaker. Why do we keep going on about America? Because, of course, America is the biggest economy in the world. Second is China. We need to make sure that when the president of the United States speaks, that he speaks with the support of what we call the free world, the democracies.”

He added, “And one of the things he said is in his last administration. There was no wars started when he was president. I think there were some was actually kind of a blanket. No wars. But what he was saying was he didn’t stop any of them. So if he is a peacemaker, if he brings the Russians and the Ukrainians and Europeans to the table and gets peace in, in, Ukraine, if there is peace in the Middle East, that will make a huge difference to the way in which the world operates.”

Check the full interaction here: