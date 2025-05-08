Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

In a significant escalation of unrest in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two coordinated attacks that left 14 Pakistani Army personnel dead.

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack


In a significant escalation of unrest in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two coordinated attacks that left 14 Pakistani Army personnel dead. The incidents occurred within hours of India’s precision military strikes under “Operation Sindoor”, compounding pressure on Pakistan’s already strained defence apparatus.

Tactical Blows in Bolan and Kech

According to reports, the BLA’s elite Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) executed the first strike in the Shorkand region of Bolan. A military convoy was targeted using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED), killing all 12 soldiers on board. Among the dead were Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq. The explosion completely destroyed the vehicle, signaling a high level of planning and execution by the insurgents.

In a separate assault in Kech’s Kulag Tigran area, BLA operatives detonated another IED as a Bomb Disposal Squad was conducting clearance operations. Two more Pakistani soldiers were killed in this attack, bringing the total fatalities to 14.

BLA’s Message and Motivation

Following the twin strikes, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch issued a statement justifying the attacks as part of a wider resistance against what they described as an “occupying army.” He rejected claims that the BLA functions as a foreign proxy and accused the Pakistani military of being a “mercenary force” guided by shifting foreign financiers, including China. The spokesperson vowed to continue the armed campaign with “greater intensity.”

These attacks are the latest in a long-running insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups accuse the Pakistani state of economic exploitation and political suppression. Despite the region’s rich mineral reserves, locals claim they remain excluded from the benefits, fueling resentment and militancy.

Wider Ramifications

Just a day after the BLA’s twin offensives, India launched Operation Sindoor — a multi-pronged military campaign targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The Indian offensive, executed jointly by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, struck nine key terror training camps, including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Muridke headquarters and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Bahawalpur base. Indian officials described the action as “precise and restrained,” carefully avoiding Pakistani military installations to prevent full-scale escalation.

Pakistan’s military, while condemning the Indian action, has also intensified cross-border artillery shelling in sectors like Rajouri and Poonch. Tensions remain high along the Line of Control.

Must Read: Bahawalpur Terror Facility Reduced to Rubble After Indian Missile Strikes

Filed under

14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed BLA

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared...
In the aftermath of the I

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10
newsx

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack
Rapper and Bigg Boss-fame

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
newsx

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside
Shahid Kapoor

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared Enemies

Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared...

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Entertainment

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media