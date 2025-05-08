In a significant escalation of unrest in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two coordinated attacks that left 14 Pakistani Army personnel dead.

In a significant escalation of unrest in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two coordinated attacks that left 14 Pakistani Army personnel dead. The incidents occurred within hours of India’s precision military strikes under “Operation Sindoor”, compounding pressure on Pakistan’s already strained defence apparatus.

Tactical Blows in Bolan and Kech

According to reports, the BLA’s elite Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) executed the first strike in the Shorkand region of Bolan. A military convoy was targeted using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED), killing all 12 soldiers on board. Among the dead were Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq. The explosion completely destroyed the vehicle, signaling a high level of planning and execution by the insurgents.

In a separate assault in Kech’s Kulag Tigran area, BLA operatives detonated another IED as a Bomb Disposal Squad was conducting clearance operations. Two more Pakistani soldiers were killed in this attack, bringing the total fatalities to 14.

BLA’s Message and Motivation

Following the twin strikes, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch issued a statement justifying the attacks as part of a wider resistance against what they described as an “occupying army.” He rejected claims that the BLA functions as a foreign proxy and accused the Pakistani military of being a “mercenary force” guided by shifting foreign financiers, including China. The spokesperson vowed to continue the armed campaign with “greater intensity.”

These attacks are the latest in a long-running insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups accuse the Pakistani state of economic exploitation and political suppression. Despite the region’s rich mineral reserves, locals claim they remain excluded from the benefits, fueling resentment and militancy.

Wider Ramifications

Just a day after the BLA’s twin offensives, India launched Operation Sindoor — a multi-pronged military campaign targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The Indian offensive, executed jointly by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, struck nine key terror training camps, including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Muridke headquarters and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Bahawalpur base. Indian officials described the action as “precise and restrained,” carefully avoiding Pakistani military installations to prevent full-scale escalation.

Pakistan’s military, while condemning the Indian action, has also intensified cross-border artillery shelling in sectors like Rajouri and Poonch. Tensions remain high along the Line of Control.

