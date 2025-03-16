VIDEO: Baloch Liberation Army Claims Attack On Pakistani Military Convoy; Officials Confirm 7 Dead

A Pakistani security official stated that the convoy consisted of seven buses and two vehicles when it was targeted near Rakhshan Mill on the RCD Highway in Noshki, Balochistan.

At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed and 21 injured after their convoy, traveling from Quetta to Taftan, was attacked on Sunday. While official sources confirmed the casualties, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that 90 military personnel were killed.

Attack Details

A Pakistani security official stated that the convoy consisted of seven buses and two vehicles when it was targeted near Rakhshan Mill on the RCD Highway in Noshki, Balochistan. The attack involved a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), possibly a suicide bombing, and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). One military bus was completely destroyed in the explosion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After Jaffer Express hijack and massacre, BLA carries out massive attack on #Pakistani military bus in Noshki, #Balochistan. First a suicide bombing, then killing off the troops by firing. Exactly what Pak #terrorists did in Pulwama. Initial reports say 12 dead, BLA claims 90 pic.twitter.com/PXUjlsG5eq — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) March 16, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Noshki Station SHO Zafarullah Sulemani confirmed initial reports suggesting a suicide attack. “Evidence collected from the scene indicates that the suicide bomber deliberately rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into the military convoy,” he said, adding that the death toll might rise as several injured soldiers remain in critical condition.

Following the attack, Army Aviation helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured, while drones were launched for surveillance in the area.

BLA’s Statement and Claims

In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade, which carries out suicide missions, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The Majeed Brigade, the Fidayee unit of the Baloch Liberation Army, targeted a convoy of the occupying Pakistani military in a VBIED Fidayee attack. The convoy consisted of eight buses, one of which was completely destroyed in the explosion,” the BLA said.

The group further claimed that after the initial explosion, its Fateh Squad surrounded another bus and killed all soldiers inside, bringing the total number of casualties to 90. However, Pakistani officials have rejected this figure, maintaining that seven soldiers died.

Official Response and Context

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed condolences for the deceased soldiers. The incident comes just days after the BLA hijacked a train carrying 440 passengers, an attack that resulted in the deaths of several hostages.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and resource-rich province, has long been a hotbed of insurgency. The Baloch Liberation Army, an armed separatist group, has been fighting for independence from Islamabad, accusing the central government of exploitation and discrimination.

ALSO READ: Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead In Pakistan: R̥eport