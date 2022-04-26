The CCTV footage from the scene revealed a person covered in the women burqa head-to-toe covering stepping up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion, according to Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

In a suspected suicide attack on a car on the grounds of Karachi University in Pakistan on Tuesday, at least four persons were murdered and several more were injured, including three Chinese citizens. The explosion was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group based mostly in Balochistan province. According to the BLA, a female suicide bomber carried out the strike.

According to provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon, a bomb outside a Chinese language institute at the University of Karachi injured four people on Tuesday. According to Geo News, authorities are investigating whether it was a suicide attack.

CCTV footage of the incident was also carried on Geo television, with the assertion that a lady detonated the device near the car. According to Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, the early investigation indicates that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. He claimed that video from the scene showed a woman wearing a head-to-toe burqa approaching the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.

Following the attack, the BLA released a statement identifying the bomber as Shari Baloch or Bramsh, claiming she was the organization’s first female bomber. According to the statement, the attack marked “a new chapter in the history of Baloch resistance.”

This is the first serious attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan since a bus explosion in Dasu, northwest Pakistan, killed nine Chinese nationals in July 2021. The Baloch militants, on the other hand, did not claim responsibility for the attack. The incident was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In addition, four Pakistanis were killed in the attack.