Video: Germany’s First Private Orbital Rocket Fails In Fiery Crash, Elon Musk Reacts

Germany’s first privately funded orbital launch attempt ended in failure on Sunday after Isar Aerospace’s Spectrum rocket crashed just 40 seconds after liftoff from Norway’s Andøya Spaceport.

The uncrewed vehicle, designed to carry small and medium-sized satellites, suffered a critical failure and plummeted back to the ground, exploding in a fireball.

SpaceX makes rocket launches look easy, while today, Europe's first private rocket company faced a harsh reality, Germany's Isar Aerospace saw its first test rocket explode just 44 seconds after liftoff.

Despite the setback, Isar Aerospace maintained that the launch was a valuable learning experience, gathering crucial flight data for future attempts. CEO Daniel Metzler stated, “Our first test flight met all our expectations. We had a clean liftoff, 30 seconds of flight, and validated our Flight Termination System.”

Elon Musk Reacts, “Space Is Hard”

Following the failed launch, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk commented on X, acknowledging the challenges of spaceflight. “Space is hard. Took @SpaceX 4 tries to reach orbit,” he wrote, adding that Isar Aerospace could achieve success in fewer attempts.

Musk’s remarks come as Europe struggles to establish independent space access after losing Russian launch services due to geopolitical tensions. With continued delays in the European Ariane 6 program and issues plaguing the Vega-C rocket, the continent has been searching for private solutions to enter the commercial space race.

Europe’s Space Ambitions Face Hurdles

The Spectrum rocket, developed by Munich-based Isar Aerospace, was Europe’s first privately funded attempt at an orbital launch. The company aims to provide cost-effective satellite launch services, competing with global players like SpaceX and Rocket Lab.

The failed test flight underscores the challenges European startups face in breaking into the space industry, particularly in achieving reliability and cost efficiency. Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed confidence in Isar Aerospace despite the setback, stating, “Today is an important day for German and European space travel. This is just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Europe’s other emerging spaceports, such as Sweden’s Esrange and Britain’s SaxaVord Spaceports, are also racing to develop launch capabilities, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign providers.

Isar Aerospace has now two more Spectrum rockets in development and plans additional test flights in the coming months.

