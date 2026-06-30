Video: Indian Family ‘Vandalizes’ Eatery in Vietnam | Here’s What Happened Next

An Indian family has been accused of vandalizing restaurant property and threatening hotel staff in Vietnam after they were asked to stop their children from throwing items around the dining area. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing both parents attacking the restaurant staff and threatening them. The incident took place at Bombay Bites HCM, an Indian restaurant located in the popular District 1 tourist area of Ho Chi Minh City. The video has sparked widespread outrage, with social media users emphasizing that parents must teach their children proper behavior.

Indian Family Allegedly Destroys Restaurant Property in Vietnam

In a shocking video shared by the restaurant owner, the family, instead of asking their children to stop throwing items in the dining area, became rude and confrontational. The footage shows the man attacking the restaurant staff and threatening them, while the staff members repeatedly and politely ask him to stop vandalizing the property. The video has sparked outrage online, with users criticizing the parents’ lack of responsibility and the mistreatment of hospitality workers in public spaces. Many users advised the restaurant owner to take legal action and hand the family over to the police, with some noting that teaching good behavior to children is a parent’s primary duty.

Vietnam Restaurant Issues Statement Over the Incident

The Indian restaurant in Vietnam issued an official statement explaining that the family became aggressive instead of cooperating with the staff. Aishwarya Khanna Singh, the restaurant’s owner, alleged that staff members were verbally abused by the couple and that property was destroyed. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and full documentation of the event has been preserved.

“Let us be very clear: A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. And influence does not place anyone above basic manners. Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property, and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably. When these values are ignored, it affects workers, other guests, and the business as a whole,” Singh wrote on Instagram.