Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
Video | Israel Strikes Houthi Ports In Yemen, Targets Military Infrastructure

Israel struck Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen’s Red Sea, killing one and injuring nine. It warns of targeting Houthi leadership if missile attacks on Israel continue.

Video | Israel Strikes Houthi Ports In Yemen, Targets Military Infrastructure


The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif, aiming to weaken the Houthi group’s military capacity amid growing tensions in the Middle East. This marks a major escalation in the Israel-Houthi conflict, which has intensified since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure used by the Houthis to transfer weapons. “The IDF struck and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Hudaydah and Salif Ports in Yemen,” the IDF stated, emphasizing that residents were urged to evacuate to avoid civilian casualties.

Casualties Reported Amid Escalation

According to the Houthi-run health ministry, one person was killed and nine others were injured in the Israeli attacks. Residents of Hodeidah reported four loud explosions and saw thick smoke rising from the area after the strikes.

Israel views the Red Sea ports as key logistical centers aiding the Houthis’ missile and drone attacks against the Jewish state. Since March 18, when Israel resumed operations against Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis have launched 34 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones targeting Israel.

Israel Warns Houthi Leaders: ‘We Will Hurt the Leaders’

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that continued Houthi aggression would result in retaliation not just against infrastructure but leadership figures as well.

“If the Houthis continue to fire missiles at the State of Israel, they will be severely harmed, and we will also hurt the leaders,” the statement read. They explicitly named Abdul Malik al-Houthi, comparing him to other regional militant leaders such as Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah.

Houthis Respond with Defiance

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior figure within the Houthi movement, dismissed the Israeli threats as “illusions.” He accused Israel of setting “unattainable goals” in a bid to gain time amid the ongoing regional conflict.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, control much of Yemen and remain a persistent regional threat. Their ideology includes slogans such as “Death to America, Death to Israel, [and] a Curse on the Jews.”

Red Sea Tensions Likely to Rise

The Israeli strikes on Hodeidah and Salif represent a significant regional escalation, not just between Israel and the Houthis, but potentially drawing in broader Iranian-aligned forces. With the Red Sea ports serving both military and economic roles, further attacks could spark humanitarian crises and disrupt trade routes.

Filed under

Hodeidah Salif airstrikes Houthi Red Sea ports attack Israel Yemen conflict

