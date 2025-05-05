Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport

Israel carried out airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday, just a day after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed near Ben Gurion International Airport, outside Tel Aviv.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel carried out airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday, just a day after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed near Ben Gurion International Airport, outside Tel Aviv. The attack has sparked new fears of the ongoing Gaza war expanding even further across the region.

Videos from the port city of Hodeidah showed a massive fireball lighting up the night sky, followed by thick black smoke rising high above the port area. The explosion appeared to have caused significant damage, though official casualty figures were not immediately released.

Netanyahu: Israel Will Respond to Any Threat

The airstrike on Yemen came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to respond to Sunday’s missile strike near the country’s busiest airport.

Netanyahu blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack and said it would not go unanswered. The Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been launching missiles and drones at Israel since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, saying their actions are in support of Palestinians.

First Missile to Evade Israel’s Defences

Although most attacks coming from Yemen have been successfully intercepted by Israel’s advanced air defence systems, including the Iron Dome, Sunday’s missile was different. It was the first known missile since March to avoid interception and land close to its intended target — in this case, near Ben Gurion Airport, one of Israel’s most sensitive locations.

While no injuries were reported, the strike caused widespread alarm. Security was tightened across the country, and international flights briefly faced delays.

The Houthis have previously managed to hit Israel with drone strikes, but those incidents were limited and occurred last year. This latest missile strike has raised serious concerns about the group’s growing military capabilities — and Israel’s vulnerability.

Houthis Threaten to Shut Down Israeli Airspace

Following Israel’s retaliation, Houthi rebels issued a bold new warning late Sunday night: they plan to impose a “comprehensive” aerial blockade on Israel. This would involve repeated missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli airports, starting with Ben Gurion.

In a public statement, the Houthis’ Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center — a group set up last year to communicate with commercial shipping companies — said it had already informed key international aviation bodies about their intentions.

The statement included an email that the Houthis claimed to have sent to both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The warning urged all global airlines to stop flying into or out of Israeli airports, citing the safety of passengers and crew.

The email read:

“We call upon all international airlines to take this announcement into serious consideration … and to cancel all their flights to the airports of the criminal Israeli enemy, in order to safeguard the safety of their aircraft and passengers.”

Attack Tied to Gaza War Escalation

The Houthis say their attacks are in direct response to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, which have led to thousands of Palestinian casualties and widespread destruction.

Sunday’s warning came just hours after reports that Israeli forces were preparing to expand their ground offensive deeper into Gaza, especially around Rafah, the southernmost city near Egypt.

The group has also targeted ships in the Red Sea, claiming those attacks are meant to pressure Israel and its allies. The Houthis’ growing involvement in the Israel-Gaza conflict marks a dangerous widening of the war that was, until recently, limited to the Israeli-Palestinian territories.

Regional Tensions Continue to Rise

With Israel now directly targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, fears are growing that the already volatile situation in the Middle East could spill over into a broader regional conflict. Iran, which backs both the Houthis and groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, has repeatedly warned against Israeli military actions in the wider region.

For now, commercial airlines are keeping a close eye on the Houthis’ threats. Any real disruption to flights into Israel could have major consequences for international travel and trade, especially as Israel’s summer tourism season approaches.

The next few days could prove critical in determining whether this latest round of attacks will lead to wider conflict — or if diplomacy can still play a role in cooling things down.