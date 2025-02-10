Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Video Of Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Punching Man Onboard Goes Viral; The Reason Will Shock You

A disturbing incident took place on February 1 aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 2221 at Oakland International Airport, just moments before takeoff. A male passenger suddenly grabbed a woman's hair, prompting a violent confrontation that led to the flight's cancellation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Video Of Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Punching Man Onboard Goes Viral; The Reason Will Shock You

A disturbing incident took place aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 2221 at Oakland International Airport, just moments before takeoff


A disturbing incident took place on February 1 aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 2221 at Oakland International Airport, just moments before takeoff. A male passenger suddenly grabbed a woman’s hair, prompting a violent confrontation that led to the flight’s cancellation. The situation escalated so quickly that a flight attendant had to resort to physical intervention to protect the victim and ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chaos Unfolds in the Cabin

According to reports, the flight was scheduled to depart for Portland, Oregon, at 10:35 a.m. when the shocking event occurred. As seen in a viral video, the aggressive passenger refused to let go of the woman’s hair, despite multiple attempts by a male flight attendant to separate them. With no other immediate option, the flight attendant was forced to strike the man multiple times in the throat and chest to break his grip.

Watch Video:

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the passenger reacted with loud howling and screaming. The quick-thinking flight crew swiftly moved the distressed woman to safety while trying to contain the agitated man. The severity of the situation prompted an emergency response from both airline staff and law enforcement authorities.

Flight Cancellation and Passenger Restraint

Due to the altercation, the aircraft had to return to the gate, leading to the cancellation of the flight. Crew members worked together to restrain the unruly passenger until law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. The individual was taken into custody and is now facing legal charges for his violent behavior aboard the flight.

Alaska Airlines Responds with Permanent Ban

Following the incident, Alaska Airlines issued a strong statement, confirming that the disruptive passenger has been permanently banned from flying with both Alaska Airlines and its partner airline, Horizon Air. The airline suggested that the man may have been experiencing a medical episode that contributed to his violent outburst, but reiterated that safety remains their top priority.

“Our crew acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of all guests onboard until law enforcement arrived,” Alaska Airlines stated, commending the efforts of its flight attendants for handling the dangerous situation professionally and effectively.

Ensuring Passenger Safety in the Future

The incident has raised concerns over in-flight security and passenger conduct, highlighting the importance of strict protocols in dealing with aggressive behavior. Airlines worldwide continue to implement measures to protect passengers and crew, ensuring a safe and secure travel experience for everyone on board. While disruptive incidents remain rare, the decisive action taken by the Alaska Airlines crew serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by airline staff in maintaining order in high-stress situations.

With legal proceedings now underway, authorities will determine the appropriate course of action for the passenger involved in this alarming event. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines reassures travelers that their commitment to safety remains unwavering, and any form of violent behavior will not be tolerated.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Youth Shares Details Of Deportation From US To India, ‘We Were Treated Like Criminals’ | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Alaska Airlines

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Nadda: Government Pledges To Eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis In India By 2027

Nadda: Government Pledges To Eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis In India By 2027

Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

Entertainment

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A ‘Childish Fling’

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox