Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  VIDEO: Pilot Killed In Tragic Plane Crash At South Africa's West Coast Air Show

VIDEO: Pilot Killed In Tragic Plane Crash At South Africa’s West Coast Air Show

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the accident investigation unit of the South African Air Force have initiated a formal investigation into the crash.

Sunday, March 23, 2025


An experienced test pilot was killed in a fatal crash at the West Coast Air Show in Saldanha, South Africa, on Saturday. The plane, an Impala Mark 1, took a nosedive before crashing to the ground in front of thousands of stunned onlookers.

The pilot, whose name was given as James O’Connell, was performing  was executing a routine display showcasing the capabilities of the historic warbird when tragedy struck. Witnesses stated that the aircraft had been steady during the majority of the show but then unexpectedly plummeted while executing one of its last maneuvers. The plane dove steeply and crashed, with no reported attempt by the pilot to eject.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm a fatal accident involving James O’Connell, a highly skilled and respected test pilot from South Africa,” event organisers said in a statement. “The Impala Mark 1 has deep historical significance for many South Africans, and this was a highly anticipated moment for aviation enthusiasts.”

Emergency response crews reached the scene of the crash within minutes, but the wreckage was already in flames. Elowayne Gouws, director of West Coast Medical Rescue, said that medics reacted quickly, but O’Connell did not make it through the impact.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the accident investigation unit of the South African Air Force have initiated a formal investigation into the crash. “There is one confirmed fatality, a pilot aboard an Impala aircraft,” said SACAA spokesman Sisa Majola. Officials are in close liaison with event safety officers to obtain initial information.

The air show, which took place some 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Cape Town, attracted thousands of onlookers keen to see aerial performances of vintage and contemporary aircraft. But the sad accident put a shadow over the event.

Oganisers sent their condolences to O’Connell’s family, friends, and the aviation fraternity. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with James’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic event.”

No other injuries were reported, and further updates on the investigation are expected in the coming days.

