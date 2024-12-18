Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Video: Plane Goes ‘Out Of Control’ In Hawaii, Crashes Into Building Killing 2

A tragic plane crash occurred on Monday near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, claiming the lives of two people.

Video: Plane Goes ‘Out Of Control’ In Hawaii, Crashes Into Building Killing 2

A tragic plane crash occurred on Monday near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, claiming the lives of two people. The incident took place around 3:05 p.m. on Aolele Street when a Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan, which was on a training flight, crashed into a state-owned building. The building, which was scheduled for demolition, was unoccupied at the time. Kamaka Air confirmed the deaths of both crew members on board.

The pilot of Kamaka Flight 689 reported losing control of the aircraft shortly before the crash, stating, “We’re out of control here,” in radio transmissions to the control tower. In response, air traffic controllers instructed the pilot to attempt an emergency landing. Unfortunately, the plane crashed before any successful landing could be made.

Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses in the area described a chaotic scene. Nancy Timco, a local worker, saw the plane flying unusually low past her office before hearing a loud bang. “I saw a small plane fly past my office window… and I went, ‘Oh, he’s really, really low.’ Then I heard a loud bang,” she said.

Emergency Response and Investigation

First responders, including the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department, rushed to the scene following the crash. Governor Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi offered condolences, with Blangiardi calling the crash “tragic.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will lead an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Kamaka Air’s Statement

Kamaka Air, an inter-island airline that has been operating since 1993, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. CEO David Hinderland confirmed the loss of the two crew members, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family.”

ALSO READ:Justin Trudeau Tries To Brush Off Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s Exit As Festive Family Spat

Filed under

Hawaii plane crash

Advertisement

Also Read

Case Against Yasin Malik: SC Directs Co-Accused To File Reply On Transfer Of Trial

Case Against Yasin Malik: SC Directs Co-Accused To File Reply On Transfer Of Trial

After Emotional Hug, Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message On Ashwin’s Retirement

After Emotional Hug, Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message On Ashwin’s Retirement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes India to Bhutan in Historic meet

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes India to Bhutan in Historic meet

Who Will Fill R Ashwin’s Shoes? Top 3 Contenders To Replace The Spin Legend

Who Will Fill R Ashwin’s Shoes? Top 3 Contenders To Replace The Spin Legend

3-Hour ‘Rail Roko’ Protest By Farmers Begins In Punjab

3-Hour ‘Rail Roko’ Protest By Farmers Begins In Punjab

Entertainment

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement Is Revealed- CHECK HERE!

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox