Video: Plane Goes ‘Out Of Control’ In Hawaii, Crashes Into Building Killing 2

A tragic plane crash occurred on Monday near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, claiming the lives of two people. The incident took place around 3:05 p.m. on Aolele Street when a Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan, which was on a training flight, crashed into a state-owned building. The building, which was scheduled for demolition, was unoccupied at the time. Kamaka Air confirmed the deaths of both crew members on board.

The pilot of Kamaka Flight 689 reported losing control of the aircraft shortly before the crash, stating, “We’re out of control here,” in radio transmissions to the control tower. In response, air traffic controllers instructed the pilot to attempt an emergency landing. Unfortunately, the plane crashed before any successful landing could be made.

Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses in the area described a chaotic scene. Nancy Timco, a local worker, saw the plane flying unusually low past her office before hearing a loud bang. “I saw a small plane fly past my office window… and I went, ‘Oh, he’s really, really low.’ Then I heard a loud bang,” she said.

Emergency Response and Investigation

First responders, including the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department, rushed to the scene following the crash. Governor Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi offered condolences, with Blangiardi calling the crash “tragic.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will lead an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Kamaka Air’s Statement

Kamaka Air, an inter-island airline that has been operating since 1993, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. CEO David Hinderland confirmed the loss of the two crew members, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family.”

