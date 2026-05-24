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Home > World News > Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip

Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip

Julie Tsirkin, NBC news reporter covering the White House shooting scare is being trolled online, after a viral video showed her kind of looking confused and asking ‘Huh, what is that?’, as gunshots rang out nearby.

Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip (Image: X)
Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 11:59 IST

NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin, has ended up getting massive amount of ‘trolling’ on social media after she was on a viral clip from shooting at the White House. Pretty quick after that, the post racked up a ton of backlash, even though a lot of users said they were watching the incident in real time and still felt the reaction was confused. The clip itself, which has been going viral on X, and other social media spaces, shows a tense instant that is apparently tied to the alleged shooting nearby, and it has pulled a lot of different emotional reactions out of people.

Why Is The Reporter Being Trolled?

The reporter got trolled because a bunch of social media users said her reaction during the White House shooting scare looked weirdly calm and sorta confused, even though gunshots were being heard nearby. In that viral clip, the journalist is just standing on the White House lawn while multiple shots ring out, and she’s reportedly asking something like, ‘Huh, what is that?’ instead of quickly ducking or getting out of the open. A lot of critics online mocked her, calling the reporter ‘clueless’ and basically poking at her situational awareness during what could have been a really dangerous moment. Compared to this clip, the other two reporters ducked their head. 

Social Media Reactions









White House Shooting: What Happened?

On May 23, there were gunshots heard near the White House, and it triggered a pretty big response from the Secret Service, and also the FBI, since President Donald Trump was in the building. Officials say the suspect, Nasire Best, began firing near a security checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Then the police fired back, killing him after the shooting. Another person was hurt too during the incident, a third party, basically. Journalists were hustled into the White House press briefing room pretty fast, even while multiple shots were going off, and reporters taking cover, right away. The FBI and the Secret Service are still looking into what exactly happened and how it all unfolded.

Also Read: Who Was Nasire Best? White House Shooting Suspect Repeatedly Claimed To Be ‘Jesus Christ’

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Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip
Tags: donald trumpGunshots Near White HouseReporter TrolledSurvival Instinctviral videoWhite House Lawnwhite house shooting

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Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip

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Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip

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Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip
Video: Social Media Trolls Reporter Over ‘Survival Instinct’ On Viral White House Shooting Clip
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