Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Video With ‘TACO’ Written In The Sky Above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate Goes Viral- But How Real Is It?

Video With ‘TACO’ Written In The Sky Above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate Goes Viral- But How Real Is It?

Many users believed the footage to be real and praised the act as a bold protest stunt. However, fact-checkers have now confirmed it was a digitally manipulated creation.

Video With ‘TACO’ Written In The Sky Above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate Goes Viral- But How Real Is It?

TACO In The Sky


A viral video allegedly showing the word “TACO” written in the sky above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has been officially debunked.

According to fact-checking outlet Snopes, the footage circulating on social media is not authentic and was generated using artificial intelligence.

‘TACO’ Sky Message Sparks Mockery and Conspiracy

The video, originally posted on May 29, 2025, by the X account @SkylineReport, appeared to show jet trails forming the letters “TACO” over Trump’s Florida property. The acronym “TACO” stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” a mocking phrase used by critics of the former president, particularly in relation to his trade and tariff policies.

Millions Fooled on Social Media Platforms

After its release, the video quickly went viral across TikTok, Instagram Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, accumulating millions of views. Many users believed the footage to be real and praised the act as a bold protest stunt. However, fact-checkers have now confirmed it was a digitally manipulated creation.

Snopes pointed out several indicators that the video was AI-generated. One major clue was the absence of visible aircraft drawing the skywriting—something that would normally be seen in real-life skywriting events. Additionally, only a single camera angle of the footage exists online, which is unusual for such a public spectacle.

Mar-a-Lago Building Mismatch Raises Red Flags

Further investigation revealed that the long building visible beneath the skywriting doesn’t match the actual layout or structure of Mar-a-Lago. Snopes used Hive’s AI-detection software to examine the video, which concluded with 99.9% certainty that the clip was fabricated.

Another red flag was the complete absence of coverage by reputable news outlets. If such an event had truly occurred above such a high-profile location, it’s likely that multiple news sources and bystanders would have documented it.

ALSO READ: Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was ‘Willing To Give His Sperm To Anyone’: Report

Filed under

Donald Trump TACO Latest world news

Rihanna’s Father, Ronal

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A...
TACO In The Sky

Video With ‘TACO’ Written In The Sky Above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate Goes Viral- But...
Elon Musk fathered a chil

Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was...
newsx

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States
newsx

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say
newsx

Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A...

Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was ‘Willing To Give His Sperm To Anyone’: Report

Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was...

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13

Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13

Entertainment

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth