Video With ‘TACO’ Written In The Sky Above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate Goes Viral- But How Real Is It?

A viral video allegedly showing the word “TACO” written in the sky above Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has been officially debunked.

According to fact-checking outlet Snopes, the footage circulating on social media is not authentic and was generated using artificial intelligence.

‘TACO’ Sky Message Sparks Mockery and Conspiracy

The video, originally posted on May 29, 2025, by the X account @SkylineReport, appeared to show jet trails forming the letters “TACO” over Trump’s Florida property. The acronym “TACO” stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” a mocking phrase used by critics of the former president, particularly in relation to his trade and tariff policies.

HOLY. FUCKING. SKYWRITING.

Did someone seriously just smoke-write “TACO” in giant letters over Mar-a-Lago?! 💨🌮 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Like the heavens themselves got bored and decided to roast Trump from above. This is legendary-level trolling. I can’t breathe. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/HQ1wUL9mVk — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) May 29, 2025

Millions Fooled on Social Media Platforms

After its release, the video quickly went viral across TikTok, Instagram Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, accumulating millions of views. Many users believed the footage to be real and praised the act as a bold protest stunt. However, fact-checkers have now confirmed it was a digitally manipulated creation.

Snopes pointed out several indicators that the video was AI-generated. One major clue was the absence of visible aircraft drawing the skywriting—something that would normally be seen in real-life skywriting events. Additionally, only a single camera angle of the footage exists online, which is unusual for such a public spectacle.

Mar-a-Lago Building Mismatch Raises Red Flags

Further investigation revealed that the long building visible beneath the skywriting doesn’t match the actual layout or structure of Mar-a-Lago. Snopes used Hive’s AI-detection software to examine the video, which concluded with 99.9% certainty that the clip was fabricated.

Another red flag was the complete absence of coverage by reputable news outlets. If such an event had truly occurred above such a high-profile location, it’s likely that multiple news sources and bystanders would have documented it.

