Friday, May 16, 2025
Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project

Vietnam has approved a $1.5 billion investment plan from the Trump Organization and its local ally to develop a large-scale golf and real estate complex.

Vietnam has officially approved a $1.5 billion investment proposal from the Trump Organization and its local partner to develop a large-scale golf and real estate complex, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing the state-run media reports.

According to the report, the ambitious project will cover 990 hectares (2,446 acres) in Khoai Chau district in northern Vietnam, and will include a golf course roughly the size of 336 American football fields, along with residential units, commercial properties, hotels, and public parks.

The decision was formally signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, according to the Vietnamese outlet VN Express.

The project is a joint venture between the Trump Organization and Vietnamese developer Kinhbac City, which first announced the partnership in October 2024, the report said. Construction is slated to begin this year and continue through 2029.

The announcement comes as the Vietnamese government is preparing for negotiations with Washington over potential 46% tariffs on exports imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration, amid American concerns about the re-routing of Chinese goods through Vietnam to bypass trade restrictions.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal, AP reported.

If completed, this would mark one of the largest foreign-branded real estate ventures in Vietnam and potentially bolster the Trump family’s business ties in Southeast Asia, even as questions continue about the intersection of business interests and international policy during Trump’s second term.

