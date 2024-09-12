Nearly 200 people have lost their lives in Vietnam following Typhoon Yagi, with more than 125 still missing due to extensive flash floods and landslides. On Wednesday, reports indicated the death toll had reached 197, with 128 individuals unaccounted for and over 800 injured, according to Vietnam's media reports.

Nearly 200 people have lost their lives in Vietnam following Typhoon Yagi, with more than 125 still missing due to extensive flash floods and landslides. On Wednesday, reports indicated the death toll had reached 197, with 128 individuals unaccounted for and over 800 injured, according to Vietnam’s media reports.

Earlier in the week, the toll surged after a flash flood swept through the entire hamlet of Lang Nu in Lao Cai province on Tuesday. Rescue personnel worked throughout Wednesday in search of survivors, but by Thursday morning, 53 villagers were still missing, while seven more bodies had been found, raising the death toll in Lao Cai to 42.

Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to strike Asia this year, brought heavy rain and strong winds to northern Vietnam, including Hanoi. Although the storm weakened on Sunday, rain persisted, and rivers remained dangerously high. Five days after the typhoon’s landfall, Hanoi continued to experience rainfall, forcing thousands of residents in low-lying areas to evacuate as floodwaters rose.

Reports describe the flooding in Hanoi as the worst in two decades, prompting widespread evacuations. While floodwaters from the Red River receded slightly, many areas remained submerged.

In the Tay Ho district of Hanoi, people waded through knee-deep muddy brown water, with some pedestrians still wearing helmets after abandoning their motorcycles. Others hiked up their shorts to avoid being soaked by waves created by a delivery truck navigating the flooded streets. A 42-year-old Hanoi resident, Tran Le Quyen, commented that this was the worst flood they had seen in 30 years. One resident remarked that the area had been dry just the previous morning, but now the entire street was underwater, making it difficult to sleep.

Read More: Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Floods, landslides wreak havoc

The storm also caused a bridge to collapse on Monday and caused extensive flooding across the Red River Delta, Vietnam’s largest river system. Some schools in Hanoi closed for the remainder of the week due to safety concerns, and the floods had a severe impact on communities, especially those near the Red River. Nguyen Van Hung, 56, who lives near the riverbank, mentioned that his home had effectively become part of the river.

In addition to flooding, landslides in other provinces contributed to the disaster. When Yagi made landfall on Saturday, it initially claimed nine lives. However, landslides, floods, and related incidents have since resulted in over a hundred fatalities.

Factories and warehouses in Vietnam’s northern industrial hubs also suffered damage, disrupting operations. This has affected many multinational companies reliant on these facilities, with potential implications for global supply chains.

Entire village washed away

A flash flood devastated a hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 30 people and leaving dozens missing, as the death toll from a typhoon and its aftermath rose to 155 on Wednesday.

According to Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV, a torrent of water descended from a mountain in Lao Cai province on Tuesday, engulfing Lang Nu hamlet, home to 35 families, in mud and debris. So far, only around a dozen survivors have been found. Rescuers have recovered 30 bodies and are still searching for about 65 more.

Floods and landslides have resulted in the majority of the deaths, with many occurring in the northwestern Lao Cai province, which shares a border with China and is where Lang Nu is situated. Lao Cai province also hosts the well-known trekking destination of Sapa.

Assistance pours in

Charity organizations have stepped in to assist affected residents. Carlota Torres Lliro, a press officer for the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, shared that people were scrambling in response to the flood warnings. She expressed concern for numerous children and families living in slums and makeshift homes by the river.

Before reaching Vietnam, Typhoon Yagi had already passed through southwest China and the Philippines, where it claimed at least 24 lives and caused prolonged flooding. Yagi was the most powerful storm of the year. It reached the strength of a Category 5 hurricane before making landfall in China.

Vietnam experiences frequent flooding

Vietnam, an S-shaped country in Southeast Asia, experiences frequent flooding. Various factors contribute to this, including natural and human causes. Natural factors include rainfall, tides, storms, and tropical depressions. Vietnam receives an average annual rainfall of 1,500 to 2,000 mm (according to chinhphu.vn), and heavy rain often leads to flooding in cities with inadequate drainage systems.

The monsoon influence, is another reason Vietnam is affected by storms and tropical depressions. Tidal influence is also a natural factor, particularly as rising sea levels, caused by global warming and melting polar ice, increase the severity of floods. Areas like the Cuu Long Delta, including Dong Thap and Long Xuyen, are particularly vulnerable, with annual floods becoming more uncontrollable and prolonged. The dense river system in Vietnam also poses a risk for flooding.

Deforestation is a major human factor. Forests play a crucial role in regulating water sources, reducing surface runoff, and preventing soil erosion, as explained by tnmtphutho. When forests are removed, water is no longer efficiently absorbed into the ground, increasing the risk of floods.

Floods are a recurring nightmare in Vietnam

In Vietnam, particularly in the central region, floods are a recurring nightmare. A student from Phu Hoa city in Phu Yen province mentioned that floods typically occur between October and November during the rainy season, often due to heavy rain or water discharges from the Ba Ha hydropower plant. Floods can last for about a week, with water levels reaching rooftops. However, residents are well-prepared each year by storing food and using small boats for travel, which helps minimize damage.

Also Read: Legendary R&B Icon Frankie Beverly Dies at 77; A Life of Soul, Music, and Legacy