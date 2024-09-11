Thursday, September 12, 2024

Vietnam: Hanoi Hit By Severe Flooding As Typhoon Yagi Causes Widespread Devastation

In the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, has been inundated by the swollen Red River, which has reached its highest level in 20 years.

As per government estimates, this catastrophic flooding has resulted in 155 deaths and has left 141 people missing.

Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall on Saturday, brought strong winds and heavy rains that caused extensive damage.  As a result, it led to the collapse of a bridge and severe flooding throughout the Red River basin.

In response to the disaster, some schools in Hanoi have closed for the week, and thousands of residents from flood-prone areas have been evacuated.

To address the flooding, Vietnam’s state-run power utility, EVN, has cut electricity in certain areas of Hanoi for safety reasons.

Additionally, EVN has also halted water discharge from the Hoa Binh hydropower dam into the Da River, a tributary of the Red River. Concerns have also been raised about Chinese hydropower plants releasing water into another tributary, the Lo River, with both countries reportedly working together on flood mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, the typhoon has severely disrupted industrial operations, especially in coastal regions, affecting factories and warehouses, including a major Samsung Electronics facility.

Although the facility has not reported flooding, the broader disruptions could impact global supply chains, given Vietnam’s significant role in multinational manufacturing.

According to Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Red River’s levels are the highest seen in two decades, and more rain is expected over the coming days.

