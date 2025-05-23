Home
Vietnamese government has ordered telecom service providers to block Telegram after it allegedly failed to cooperate in addressing criminal activities through its platform.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications has ordered telecommunication service providers to block the messaging app Telegram after it allegedly failed to cooperate in addressing criminal activities conducted through its platform, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a government document.

The document, dated May 21, directs telecom companies to take immediate steps to block Telegram and report their actions to the ministry by June 2, the report said, adding that the ministry instructed providers “to deploy solutions and measures to prevent Telegram’s activities in Vietnam.”

According to the report, the move follows a report from Vietnamese police that claims 68% of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in the country were involved in illegal activities such as fraud, drug trafficking, and potential terrorism-related actions. The government’s cybersecurity department has been involved in investigating these crimes.

A technology ministry official confirmed the authenticity of the document to Reuters, explaining that Telegram had failed to provide user data to the government despite multiple requests as part of criminal investigations.

According to the document, many of the Telegram groups with tens of thousands of participants were allegedly created by “opposition and reactionary subjects” spreading anti-government material. The document also criticised Telegram for not enforcing laws requiring social media platforms to monitor, remove, and block illegal content, as reported by Reuters.

Incidentally, the move comes as Vietnam prepares for a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron, scheduled for Sunday, who has also expressed concerns over Telegram’s handling of user data.

