Vietnam’s Parliament To Appoint 3 New Deputy PMs and Dismiss 2

Vietnam’s National Assembly will hold a one-day extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on Monday to vote on significant changes in the government. The meeting will include the appointment of three new deputy prime ministers and the dismissal of two current deputy prime ministers.

In addition to these changes, the assembly will also vote to appoint new ministers for the environment and justice. The statement from the assembly did not disclose the names of the incoming or departing officials, but noted that one of the departing officials will assume another role.

These changes follow a period of political turbulence in Vietnam, which saw the resignation of two state presidents and a parliament speaker due to allegations of “wrongdoing.” Currently, Vietnam has four deputy prime ministers under Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, but this number will increase to five following Monday’s vote.