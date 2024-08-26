Monday, August 26, 2024

Vietnam’s Parliament To Appoint 3 New Deputy PMs and Dismiss 2

In addition to these changes, the assembly will also vote to appoint new ministers for the environment and justice.

Vietnam’s Parliament To Appoint 3 New Deputy PMs and Dismiss 2

Vietnam’s National Assembly will hold a one-day extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on Monday to vote on significant changes in the government. The meeting will include the appointment of three new deputy prime ministers and the dismissal of two current deputy prime ministers.

In addition to these changes, the assembly will also vote to appoint new ministers for the environment and justice. The statement from the assembly did not disclose the names of the incoming or departing officials, but noted that one of the departing officials will assume another role.

These changes follow a period of political turbulence in Vietnam, which saw the resignation of two state presidents and a parliament speaker due to allegations of “wrongdoing.” Currently, Vietnam has four deputy prime ministers under Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, but this number will increase to five following Monday’s vote.

READ MORE: Strategic Talks: EAM Jaishankar Connects With Singapore’s Top Leaders At Roundtable

Tags:

addBlock

Recent Post

Deadly Attacks In Pakistan’s Balochistan: Over 30 Killed In Separate Incidents

Deadly Attacks In Pakistan’s Balochistan: Over 30 Killed In Separate Incidents

Aam Aadmi Party Announces First List of Candidates for J&K Polls

Aam Aadmi Party Announces First List of Candidates for J&K Polls

‘No Calls Please’ ! Why Gen Z Choose To Hung Up On Answering Phone

‘No Calls Please’ ! Why Gen Z Choose To Hung Up On Answering Phone

Barbeque Nation and Nine O Nine Pub In Hyderabad’s Kothapet Inspected By Food Safety Officials

Barbeque Nation and Nine O Nine Pub In Hyderabad’s Kothapet Inspected By Food Safety Officials

BJP Releases Revised List of Candidates for First Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

BJP Releases Revised List of Candidates for First Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

PM Modi And Australian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations

PM Modi And Australian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits Solingen Following Deadly Knife Attack Linked to Islamic State

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits Solingen Following Deadly Knife Attack Linked to Islamic State

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox