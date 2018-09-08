Earlier on Friday, Vijay Mallya was spotted at the Kennington Oval in London, where India is playing the fifth and final Test match against England. He was approached by media and asked when he intends to go back to India, to which Mallya replied, "That's for the judge to decide. I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game."

UK minister Graham Stuart on Saturday asserted that if found guilty, Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya will face the music just like any other criminal and that the United Kingdom is in close cooperation with the Indian government. The 56-year-old British Conservative Party politician also insisted that the UK has one of the most respected legal systems in the world and it is not a safe haven for outlaws.

While asked about how the UK will help India in extraditing Vijay Mallya, British Minister for Investment Graham Stuart said, “We don’t comment on individual cases. We have one of the most respected legal systems in the world and anybody will be persisted to that, but it’s not a haven for those who break the law.”

He further highlighted the good ties between the two countries saying, “We’ve close cooperation with India. Due process will always go ahead and it will be ensured that justice is done.”

Earlier on Friday, Vijay Mallya was spotted at the Kennington Oval in London, where India is playing the fifth and final Test match against England. He was approached by media and asked when he intends to go back to India, to which Mallya replied, “That’s for the judge to decide. I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game.”

The absconding Indian tycoon is accused of bank fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He is facing extradition charges in the United Kingdom’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mallya has been given three weeks time by a special court in Mumbai, on September 3, to file a response to the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

