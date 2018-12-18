Chief Executive of popular quiz app HQ Trivia and co-founder of Vine, Colin Kroll was found dead on Sunday in his apartment in New York City. According to reports, the 34-year-old US tech star was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom of his Manhattan apartment.

Chief Executive of popular quiz app HQ Trivia and co-founder of Vine, Colin Kroll was found dead on Sunday in his apartment in New York City. According to reports, the 34-year-old US tech star was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom of his Manhattan apartment. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, however, several reports have claimed a drug overdose as the reason behind Kroll’s death as cocaine and heroin were found near his body.

The police discovered his body as it conducted a welfare check on the request of a woman living nearby Kroll’s apartment. Kroll’s journey in the tech world was quite impressive as both of the apps that he worked on were hit online. In 2012, he was the co-founder of Vine, a popular short-form video service, however, he was expelled from the company reportedly for being a bad manager.

A year and a half later the Vine was acquired by Twitter and is not operational anymore. Kroll’s other app, HQ Trivia gained a lot of momentum after its launch in August 2017. Till March 2018, the number of players playing the quiz was over millions, however, the number reportedly tweaked to hundreds by November.

Confirming the news of his death, HQ Trivia on Monday tweeted, “We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time”.

